The Canadian singer Céline Dion (55 years old) has canceled about 40 concerts scheduled in Europe until April 2024 for health reasons. In December, the singer already postponed her scheduled recitals in Europe between February and July 2023. The pop star “ continues his treatment” against the rare neurological disease he suffers from, he reported in a statement. “I try very hard to recover my strength, but tours can be very difficult (…) It is better that we cancel everything now, until I am really ready to return to the stage,” explained the artist in a text shared on networks social.

More information

Céline Dion suffers from the so-called stiff person syndrome, a disease whose exact cause is unknown, but which has an apparently autoimmune origin. This pathology, which affects one in a million people, causes acute pain and difficulty moving, preventing intense physical activity. “Sometimes the spasms make it difficult for me to even walk and they don’t allow me to use my vocal cords like she used to,” Dion confessed, visibly moved, in a video in 2022.

The artist’s last concert dates back to March 2020 in Newark (United States). After fifty recitals in North America, his world tour Courage World Tour It was interrupted by the covid pandemic, and the singer was never able to resume it due to the muscle spasms caused by the disease. The next concert of hers was scheduled for September 1 in Paris.

Health problems have accompanied the artist throughout her career. In 2018, Dion announced the cancellation of several of her concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, due to surgery. The interpreter had been fighting for months against a condition in her ear known as Patulosa Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities. It seemed then that the singer was recovering from one of her most tragic years. Her husband and one of her brothers passed away in 2016.

“I have to announce, with tremendous disappointment, the cancellation of the tour. I am very sorry to disappoint you all again ”, the singer lamented. “It is not fair to you that I keep postponing concerts, and although it breaks my heart, it is better that we cancel now until I am ready to return to the stage. I want you all to know that I am not giving up, and that I am looking forward to seeing you again.”

“The medical team that accompanies Céline monitors the evolution of the disease and its treatment,” her entourage has indicated in the note. “Tickets purchased for the 42 canceled dates will be refunded,” the tour organizers added.

Dion is one of the most popular artists in the world, known among other successes for My Heart Will Go On1997 song for the film’s soundtrack titanic. Her relationship with the cinema does not end there: in 2020, despite her illness, she debuted as an actress in the romantic film text for you alongside Sam Heughan (Outlander) and Priyanka Chopra (Quantico). For her, after more than three decades of musical career, 200 million albums sold worldwide and with many titles crowning the charts, it was a challenge to participate in the project.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe