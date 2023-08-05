Over the last few hours, bad news has emerged on the net regarding the health conditions of Celine Dion. Already last May, the singer had to cancel her work commitments due to illness. Now, to reveal a few more details about her, she thought of her sister Claudette. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Celine Dion for winning the ’82 World Festival of Popular Song and the ’88 Eurovision Song Contest. A few months ago, the woman had announced that she had Health problems. In detail, he suffers from stiff person syndrome, one illness which affects the nervous system and causes muscle stiffness and spasms.

Although I started the care, recently his health conditions are not very good. The sister took care of speaking on the matter Claudette on the occasion of an interview with “Le Journal de Montreal”. In detail, the woman stated that she can not find one medicine that might work:

I honestly think he mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, always trying to be the best and on top of her game.

According to statements issued by Celine’s sister, the latter should rest but despite this he cannot do without his own Work:

At some point, the heart and body try to tell you something. It is important to listen to them.

Despite numerous recommendations, Celine Dion does not give up and does not give up her own career. Therefore, he recently etched a soundtrack for a new movie. These were the words from Claudette: