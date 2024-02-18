In the recent broadcast of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2', a moment full of emotions took over the competition when sisters Celine and Marisol Aguirre presented their dish before the rigorous jury of the cooking reality show. The tension in the atmosphere was palpable when the actresses prepared for the experts' criticism in the middle of elimination night, to the point that she managed to break Celine, which moved more than one viewer.

What happened to Celine Aguirre in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

After battling with the northern-style goat with beans that they had to prepare, the interpreter Marisol Aguirre, visibly nervous, expressed her anxiety before trying the dish they had cooked. She admitted not knowing how well her presentation had gone and she feared the jury wouldn't like her.

“I feel worse than when I misbehaved at school and they took me to the principal's office… I'm very nervous,” Marisol confessed. Thus they revealed the pressure they felt at that crucial moment in the competition.

However, things would only get more complicated when Celine Aguirre She seemed even more emotionally affected by the situation. Unable to hold back the tears, the ex-wife of 'Micky' González He broke down trying to express how he felt. She claimed that all the competition had pushed her to the edge and that she no longer knew how to act.

“I can't talk, because all I want is to cry and run away, I can't work under pressure,” He confessed between sobs, about the overwhelming pressure he was experiencing at that moment.

How did Marisol Aguirre react after Celine cried in 'The Great Chef'?

Faced with Celine's visible anguish, her sister Marisol Aguirre ran to hug her and starred in the moment with her moving show of support and solidarity. “Oh, you're going to make me cry. I didn't want to cry, don't cry,” said Marisol, while comforting her sister, showing a bond of love and complicity between the two.

Christian Meier's ex-wife was emphatic about how difficult it is to work under pressure for her twin, but stated that she will adapt in the rest of the competition.

The emotional moment not only moved the Aguirre sisters, but also the jury and the public present on the set of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities X2'. The intensity of the competition and the pressure to impress the demanding panel of experts were momentarily overshadowed by the genuine show of emotion and support between the sisters.

Despite the emotional difficulty, the Aguirre sisters managed to overcome and continue with the competition, and demonstrated their determination and passion for cooking. Additionally, they were the first to be saved from elimination night, so they have a new chance to demonstrate their prowess in this contest.

