Celina rucci revealed in Intruders (America, at 1:30 p.m.), what was your reaction when they announced that you had leukemia.

The actress, who underwent her cancer treatment in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, preferred not to tell it until earlier this month of March, she posted a text on Instagram where she explained that she had been battling acute myeloid leukemia for almost a year.

“2020 was surprising for everyone,” Celina wrote. “For me, it was a great challenge that, By choice, I decided to hide. The reasons were various, I had gone to another country, I was far from my affections and I did not want them to carry more worries “.

“That was my plan, to keep it a secret, until yesterday something happened to me that saddened me. So today, I take courage and tell everyone who wants to know,” he added.

“Yesterday I went out to dinner with friends, we were happy, celebrating life. We started dancing and in a sudden movement my wig fell off,” he continued. “I felt so vulnerable that I couldn’t return to the place. They told me no it was nothing, but I felt that I could no longer hide what had happened to me. ”

“I no longer want to continue like this, and that is why today I am free,” said Celina Rucci in the letter where she made her illness public.

A few days later, always on Instagram, Rucci answered the questions of his followers and, among other things, described the physical changes he suffered during the time in which he underwent chemotherapy sessions.

In dialogue with her followers, Celina Rucci told about the physical changes that chemo brought her. Instagram photo.

The most heartbreaking question

Yesterday, Friday, in dialogue with Intruders From New York, where she lives with her partner, Celina Rucci spoke about the way she reacted when her partner, Federico Girardi, who is a doctor, told her what his diagnosis was.

“Due to certain events that were rare in my body, I went to draw blood,” he recalled. “They took blood again and that same night I was hospitalized, because they gave me the diagnosis in less than 24 hours.”

“That is a strong blow because sometimes one, out of ignorance, thinks that things are not going to happen to him -he declared- That’s why, when they pass you, they hit you, because you say ‘Stop, if I was healthy, an athlete, I climbed, ran, swam, worked all the time …’. So The moment they tell you, it obviously hits you“.

Later, Celina said: “My holy partner, poor thing, had to give me the diagnosis. I went to the bathroom, grabbed a towel, put it on my face and screamed. It is a mixture of anger and anger. Each one reacts as best he can … “.

Celina Rucci, in Intruders: “My holy partner, poor thing, had to give me the diagnosis.” Capture TV.

After that first moment of anger, the actress drew strength from weaknesses and asked her boyfriend the most heartbreaking question anyone could ask another: she wanted to know if the diagnosis implied that she was inevitably going to die from that disease or if she had chances of overcoming it through treatment.

“Later, I went out and said ‘I’m going to ask you just two questions and I want you to tell me the truth,” Celina Rucci recalled in Intruders-. ‘Is there a cure or am I going to die?’. Because if there is a cure, we will be cured, we will move forward, it is not the first time that life has put me in extreme situations. ‘

“And if I had no cure, I was going to take advantage of what was left of my life to do what I like the most and be with my affections,” said Rucci. “But, ultimately, there was a treatment, it could be cured, and here we are“.

ACE