For the footballer this is the fourth marriage; the woman made a very particular request to her husband

Over the last few hours the names of Celina Locks and Ronaldo they are occupying ample space in the pages of the main crime newspapers. The couple said the fateful yes in Ibiza and the news of the wedding attracted everyone’s attention.

Ronaldi and Celina Locks became husband and wife. The couple decided to say the fateful yes in a small village in Ibiza, a place where they have lived together for some time. This is the fourth marriage for the former footballer and in these hours his new wife has made him a request that she is making a lot of talk about. Let’s find out together what it is.

The couple made the wedding announcement public through some shots shared on their social pages. These are the words that accompanied the images of the wedding day:

Today we brought our families together for an intimate religious celebration and so we begin a week of many celebrations.

Who is Celina Locks, the wife of former footballer Ronaldo: let’s get to know her better

After the news of her wedding with Ronaldo, Celina Locks attracted the attention of the main gossip newspapers. Celina is a model and entrepreneur also originally from Brazil. Shortly before her wedding with the former footballer, the model revealed that she had made two requests to her husband. First of all she doesn’t want to be cheated on and then she has expressed her great desire to become a mother.

However, we know that Ronaldo cannot have children at the moment, since he underwent vasectomy surgery a few years ago. Celina Locks and Ronaldo have been together for 7 years and, after the celebrated wedding, the couple is more complicit and happier than ever.