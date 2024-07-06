Deputy governor participated in “Health-Eye Race” this Saturday (6th July); said her “knee was a bit sore”

Wearing sunglasses and a visor, the vice-governor of the Federal District, Celina Lion (PP-DF), thanked district deputy João Cardoso (Avante) for releasing a parliamentary amendment for a race held this Saturday (6.Jul.2024) in Brasília.

“I’ll only do 5 [km]because my knee is a bit sore. Deputy, thank you for introducing an amendment for the race.”said Celina, wearing the orange outfit worn by the event organizers.

The “7th race with an eye on health” has options of 3, 5 or 10 kilometers and offers guides for people with visual impairments. It also has prizes for people with disabilities.

Watch (1min34s):