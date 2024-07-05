Former governor Arruda, who is ineligible, appears in 2nd place, with 18.3% of the votes; Ibaneis Rocha was reelected and cannot run

Survey released this Thursday (4.Jul.2024) by Paraná Research shows that the vice-governor of Brasilia, Celina Lion (PP), numerically leads the poll for the Government of the Federal District with 22% of voting intentions. She is followed by the former governor Jose Roberto Arruda (PL), which scores 18.3%. The two are technically tied.

Next, also within the margin of error of 2.7 pp (percentage points), is the senator Damares Alves (Republicans), with 14.9% of the votes, and the former federal deputy and current president of Iphan (National Institute of Historical and Artistic Heritage), Leandro Grass (Network), with 13.2%. Here is the full (PDF – 506 kB).

The current governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), is in his 2nd term as head of the Palácio do Buriti and will not be able to run for office again in 2026.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario (when the names are presented):

Celina Leo (PP): 22%;

Jose Arruda (PL): 18.3%;

Damares Alves (Republicans): 14.9%;

Leandro Grass (Rede): 13.2%;

Rafael Prudente (MDB): 6.3%;

Paula Belmonte (Citizenship): 4.1%;

Colonel Moreno (PTB): 3.2%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 4%;

none/blank/null: 14%.

The survey was conducted by Paraná Pesquisas from June 29 to July 2, 2024. A total of 1,360 people aged 16 or over in the Federal District were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2.7 pp, either way.

Despite being an election year, with municipal elections, the survey on the DF Government does not need to be registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) as it is not this year’s election.

ANOTHER SCENARIO

In the 2nd scenario, without the names of Arruda (who is ineligible), Damares and Coronel Moreno and with the inclusion of the senator Izalci Lucas (PL), Celina has 30% of the votes.

Leandro Grass, who recently told Poder360 who wants to run for governor of the Federal District in 2026, appears in 2nd place, with 14.8%.

Celina Leo (PP): 30%;

Leandro Grass (Rede): 14.8%;

Izalci Lucas (PL): 13.4%;

Rafael Prudente (MDB): 9.6%;

Paula Belmonte (Citizenship): 7%;

don’t know/didn’t answer: 5.2%;

none/blank/null: 20.1%.

EVALUATION AND APPROVAL IBANEIS ROCHA

Paraná Pesquisas also asked respondents about Ibaneis Rocha’s management: 58.2% said they approved of the administration, while 37.3% said they disapproved.

Regarding the evaluation of the governor’s work in the Federal District, 41.2% of those interviewed said they considered “excellent” (10.4%) or “good” (30.8%), while 27.2% rated it as “bad” (9%) or “terrible” (18.2%).

