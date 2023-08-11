The announcement came from the sister of Celin Dion. How is the singer? Claudette Dion has revealed that, unfortunately, they can’t find a medicine that works and that can help the star get her life back in her hands.

Fans are still in shock since Célin Dion was forced to postpone the tourwith the hope that soon she would be able to return to the stage.

We can’t find any medicine that works. At some point, your body and heart are trying to tell you something. It is important to listen to him.

Célin Dion is affected by stiff person syndrome. It is a rare neurological disorder that involves stiffness of the muscles and spasms of the trunk and abdomen. A condition that does not allow her to be on stage and forces her to bed. She can’t walk or even use her vocal cords. Unfortunately, the star has put her life on hold and every day she is surrounded by doctors, who are trying to help her and get her back to normal. Her sister is optimistic, even if to date the treatments have not led to the desired results. But as she herself explained, this is what the singer needs.

The first announcement, about the cancellation of the tour, came on8 December 2022. Célin apologized for having disappointed everyone and explained that those spasms had begun to affect every aspect of her life and no longer allowed her to sing as usual.

The numerous fans of the VIP pray for her every day and send them support and affection, hoping to see you soon on your stage. Sister Caludette’s latest announcement is not positive, but her hope is always the last to die. Everyone hopes that soon, thanks to the many specialists who surround her and support her on a daily basis, Célin Dion can walk again.