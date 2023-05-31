Of Elena Meli

Food contamination, at home and in restaurants, can make the symptoms reappear and put the health of celiacs at risk: how to avoid them, the products not to fear

The only therapy for gluten intolerance to avoid it altogether, but how much gluten can a celiac eat by mistake without having problems? A study published on tried to answer the question Nutrients for which some previous researches have been analysed: according to the conclusions, with 6 milligrams of gluten a day the risk that the symptoms reappear by 7 percent, with 150 milligrams it rises to 50 percent and if the gram is exceeded the probability rises still, until it becomes a certainty with 1.5 grams.

Contaminations For this reason, the authors point out, It is also important to avoid contamination: the uncontrollable and involuntary addition of gluten to the diet could in fact contribute to causing the persistence of symptoms and it is not always easy to avoid contamination. However, we must not worry excessively, but try to reduce them by paying attention to the preparation of food at home: for example, it is not necessary to use different dishes or pans for a celiac, just wash them well. Be careful with products made from banned cereals but which are gluten-free: occasional consumption is better, because they still contain a fixed residue. Outside the home, you have to opt for the many bars and restaurants offering products suitable for coeliacswho can therefore evaluate whether and how to consume them even if we must never let our guard down. In canteens and school buildings the possibility of having gluten-free meals must always be guaranteed in flight or on other means of transport possible to request meals gluten free; abroad there are patient associations to consult to find out how to find suitable premises, in Italy it is possible to look for premises adhering to the project AIC Out-of-Home Power Supply: they are thousands and are recognizable for the logo with the crossed out ear. In these places the staff is trained to manage the requests and needs of the patients, but it is still necessary to be recognized as celiac at the time of booking.

Gluten-free When shopping, always opt for gluten-free products gluten freewithout relying on writings such as does not contain gluten or the absence of the wording may contain gluten, which is not equivalent to the written gluten-free. Food so labeled safe because it must have less than 20 parts per million of gluten, or less than 20 milligrams of gluten per kilo. The wording gluten-free can be followed by indications specifically formulated for celiacs, in the case of products in which the gluten normally present is replaced (the inscription must be on products supplied by the National Health Service), or suitable for celiacs, for products where gluten may be hidden as an additive or contaminant. The gluten-free definition can be used for any food except those in which there is never glutensuch as water or traditional cheeses, because it could lead one to think that products of the same category without labeling have gluten even if this is not the case.