Of Elena Meli

Nutritional deficits are possible especially in the case of incorrect food choices and unbalanced diets; nutrition in case of gluten sensitivity and FODMAP risk

Anyone who has celiac disease must eliminate gluten from your dietwho has one gluten sensitivity



non-celiac should reduce it to feel better. By doing so, however, you take risks nutritional deficienciesif food choices are not well thought out: a recent review of the McMaster University in Canada, according to which in both conditions it would be advisable to be guided by a nutritionist.

No to self-diagnosis (even gluten-free diets make you fat) The researchers point out that i dangers of nutritional deficiencies they derive above all from incorrect diets because, for example, in some cases the composition of ready-made gluten-free industrial products may include less proteins and more fats and sugars than their counterparts with gluten. Furthermore, People often self-diagnose a gluten sensitivity and they also ban it because they think they are losing weight, but there is no relationship between the gluten content of the diet and weight loss and even gluten free diets can make you gain weight if they are not correct and balanced. This is why it is important to first arrive at a correct diagnosis, then get advice from a nutrition expert; this is also necessary in the case of non-celiac gluten sensitivity, which is identified above all by exclusion because the absence of specific tests allows its diagnosis only with blind stimulation tests, which are very complex and difficult in clinical routine. See also Are allergy sufferers at increased risk of mood disorders?

Gluten sensitivity Patients with non-celiac gluten sensitivity I’m not allergic to wheat or celiac but I have gastrointestinal symptoms (pain, meteorism, diarrhea, sometimes gastroesophageal reflux) or general (joint pain, tiredness, headache, foggy mind, anemia) after eating foods with gluten and mainly wheat derivatives. It is estimated that the problem affects around 5 percent of the population, as suggested by studies with blind tests, i.e. administering gluten “secretly”. The problem and the underlying mechanisms are complex and self-suggestion could also play a role, with many reporting symptoms and self-diagnosing hypersensitivity after eating foods with gluten. Furthermore, the celiac must follow a careful diet and cannot recover, those who are only sensitive however, it has more intense symptoms as the amount of gluten increases can gradually resolve the problem. The confusion on the topic has led to the trivialization of the gluten-free diet, which is necessary for celiacs but may not be definitively and chronically necessary for sensitive people. See also Does an increase in thirst and appetite indicate diabetes?

A new culprit? Second new hypothesesmoreover, underlying gluten-wheat hypersensitivity there could be aintolerance to fructan, one of the FODMAPs

that is, polyols, mono-, di- and oligosaccharides found in many types of foods including fruit, vegetables, legumes, wheat, sweeteners, fruit juices: FODMAPs are not absorbed and favor fermentation by intestinal bacteria and this, especially in those who suffer from irritable bowel syndrome and have a lower tolerance threshold for intestinal fermentation than normal, leads to pain, swelling and diarrhoea. There are no specific tests to identify FODMAP intolerancemuch more difficult to avoid than gluten because it is present in many food categories: we therefore speak of low FODMAP diets, which each patient builds together with their doctor and dietician because there is strong individual variability and someone may have discomfort after eating fruit and not vegetables or vice versa, or have symptoms only above a certain quantity.

You might be interested in: Celiac disease: how to recognize it, diagnosis, therapy. Food paid by the Health Service See also Study, 71% of doctors prefer the Prd approach for asthma