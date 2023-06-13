Of Elena Meli

Over 3% of the population suffers from celiac disease. The most frequent symptom of children is poor growth but there are also typical symptoms for adults that must be kept an eye out

Judging by the ever-increasing space dedicated to products for celiacs in supermarkets, one can think that people intolerant to gluten are on the increase. But it’s not a sensation, it’s really like this: even a screening project conducted some time ago in Italy, on just under 8,000 children between the ages of five and eleven in eight provinces, confirmed it, demonstrating that children with celiac disease are about 1.6 percent of the total and not 1 percent as previously estimated.

Genetic predisposition Today it is therefore believed that the celiac disease affects 1-3 percent of the population; the diagnosed cases are just over 225 thousand and there are therefore about 400 thousand patients still to be identified. Celiac disease and a chronic inflammation of the intestine triggered by the ingestion of gliadin, a fraction of gluten found in grains such as wheat, barley and rye, in genetically predisposed people. The ingestion of gluten causes a inflammatory response of nature autoimmune and uncontrolled in the intestine: the immune response then causes chronic inflammation that damages the intestine leading to disappearance of the intestinal villi and then to reduction of intestinal absorption of nutrients.

Genetic predisposition is necessary, but not sufficient: it is estimated that only 3 percent of those who have the genes that make them susceptible to intolerance to celiac disease develop the disease sooner or later. The presence of other autoimmune disorders and some environmental factors, including intestinal infections andmisuse of antibiotics, appear to increase the risk.

Getting sick as an adult: the symptoms Introducing gluten at one year instead of at six months of life does not change the probability of becoming celiac (it could probably do so in children at high genetic risk), but it may only delay its appearance. Moreover, the age of onset of celiac disease is growing and the way in which it manifests itself is also changing, with symptoms increasingly different from the classic gastrointestinal ones which include diarrhoea, abdominal pain and weight lossconsequence of an iinadequate nutrient absorption such as vitamins, iron and calcium and a lack of digestive enzymes (insufficient growth due to age is typical of celiac disease which occurs in children).

Today it is not uncommon to arrive at the diagnosis as adults, perhaps by investigating why one suffers from colon

irritable, anemia or fertility disorders, all possible consequences of celiac disease. Suspecting it in the event of compatible and chronic symptoms is therefore more than appropriate, even well after the “antas”: chronic fatigue, anemia, premature osteoporosis, high transaminases, tooth enamel abnormalities, infertility, menstrual disturbances, miscarriages, headache, joint and muscle pain, recurrent oral canker sores they are all signs to be aware of; there may also be dermatitis herpetiformis with itchy vesicles and bullae, considered a variant of celiac disease itself.