Celia Ramos with one of her daughters, in an image from the family archive.

26 years have passed since Celia Ramos died due to an unnecessary and unwanted operation. In 1997, this young Peruvian woman went to a health center in La Legua, Piura, in the north of the country, in search of dental care and left the consultation with a handful of insistent recommendations to tie her tubes. The doctors who treated her noticed that the 34-year-old peasant woman met the profile that Alberto Fujimori’s regime was looking for, in a massive sterilization plan that would “stop poverty”: a rural woman without resources. Ramos agreed to have the operation after the siege by the health workers – who came to her own house – and she died 19 days after the intervention. This is the first case of forced sterilizations in Peru that accepts judging the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Inter-American Court) but, a month after the decision, conservative voices try to overshadow the story of hundreds of thousands of affected people and call into question the credibility of the court.

The National Reproductive Health and Family Planning Program, promoted by Fujimori between 1996 and 2001, sterilized 272,028 women and 22,004 men. Although it is difficult to know what exact percentage of interventions were not correctly reported or were simply imposed, the academic estimate is around 90%. This percentage of women entered the operating room, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, “under pressure, threats and incentives with food, without being properly informed.” As a result of the birth control policy, Celia and 17 other women died days after the operation. Although tubal ligation is a safe and reliable method of permanent contraception, this state program did not guarantee minimum health conditions or pre- or post-operative monitoring.

María Ysabel Cedano, lawyer for the Demus organization, a co-litigation group before the Inter-American Court, points out that the victims, who number 1,264 in the complaint (although the Prosecutor’s Office has asked to add another 2,264 additional complainants), are waiting for the case to be dealt with for the first time. as a crime against humanity: “It is important to remember that we were in an internal armed conflict in the 90s and that the program was not executed throughout the national territory. It was an attack on a specific civilian population. When we know that the Ministry of Health also involved the military, how can we expect a peasant, indigenous or Amazonian, Quechua-speaking woman to denounce or oppose?” And she added: “The massive nature of these operations calls into question consent. We are talking about up to 90,000 ligations annually. It cannot be that the testimonies of so many women from remote places tell the same thing. That they signed a form that does not mention that it is an irreversible process, that they did not know why it was important to do so or that they did not even understand it because they were not spoken to in Quechua. “Consent is not a token and a signature.”

To do this, the lawyer demands that Alberto Fujimori – currently imprisoned for his involvement in the massacres in Barrios Altos and La Cantuta – and the three former ministers of the Health portfolio, Eduardo Yong Motta, Marino Costa Bauer and Alejandro Aguinaga, are also prosecuted for these “attacks against the rights of indigenous and peasant women.” To put Fujimori on the bench, Chile plays a very important role.

Although Fujimori is imprisoned in Peru, Chile was the country that authorized the extradition of the former president in 2007 for crimes of corruption and serious human rights violations, including qualified homicide, forced disappearance and torture. Now, it is the Peruvian State that can ask Chile to include cases of forced sterilizations among these crimes. Still, according to Cedano, a state attorney has not been assigned for this. “It is a way to further delay the judicial process,” clarifies Florencia Reggiardo, deputy director of the Program for the Andean Region, North America and the Caribbean of the Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL).

“It is our process of healing with justice”

“This fight started with my father, who made a complaint at the time, but they didn’t listen to him,” He explained to EFE Marisela Monzón Ramos, one of Celia Ramos’s three daughters. “Later my uncle continued it, who was not calm that there was no justice. Now we are in charge. We consider this as part of our process of healing as well, of closing cycles, but closing with justice, not with oblivion and resignation, but with facts, that the truth be recognized and that we finally obtain that reparation that we seek and that we deserve by right. ”.

Despite the testimony of hundreds of peasant women, the work of feminist organizations, the four reports of the Ombudsman’s Office and two academic studies, cases of forced sterilizations continue to be denied by the most conservative wing of Peru, with a large presence in the powers of the State. Alejandro Aguinaga, one of the accused during the Fujimori regime and current president of the Ordinary Foreign Relations Commission, announced on social networks several times that he would convene “legal experts to evaluate Peru’s permanence in the Inter-American Court.” The insistence was repeated days after the court agreed to try Ramos’ case. According to what he said, he would begin the procedures to “disaffiliate.” to the country of the organization. “Let the leftist countries maintain it,” he added. “This is not an ideological fight,” Cedano laments for his part. “This is about reparations to the hundreds of thousands of victims.”

Likewise, the recently appointed Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Eduardo Arana Ysa, has also caused rejection among the feminist movement and human rights defenders. He participated as an advisor on a thesis that talks about the “political myth of sterilizations” created “by left-wing sectors united with the Catholic Church, conservative sectors that in an unusual amalgam coincided in formulating the erroneous belief of the existence of forced sterilizations in women. of humble origin.”

“It was massive, compulsive and systematic”

Florencia Reggiardo, from CEJIL who is a co-litigant in the case, however, has no doubt: “It was a massive, compulsive and systematic program aimed only at peasant women, so that they would not reproduce. This was one of many other Fujimori policies that violated human rights. This program is written, it was in force. It is irrefutable. But there are many voices in Peru that still deny it or look the other way.” For Cedano, the racist component is fundamental: “In the collective imagination of my country we continue to talk about this as isolated cases. Racism has made it justified. Now that the Inter-American Court has it in its hands, the ultra-conservatives continue to cling to the same arguments and attacks.”

For this reason, both litigants recognize that the ruling of the Inter-American Court will be extremely important for the country and the region. A decision in favor of complainants would reaffirm the progressive trend of Latin American courts that have already condemned Chile and Bolivia for similar cases in which they compared forced sterilizations to “torture”. “The importance of this decision is precisely not to go backwards in rights,” adds Reggiardo. Currently, the process is in the first phase, in the written demand. The lawyers estimate that the hearing will take place in a year and that the sentence will take approximately another year to arrive.

The accusation asks for a public apology from the State, financial compensation and study scholarships for the victims, research into non-consensual sterilization and public policies that train magistrates and health workers. “Peru has to know its history. And Fujimori and the others involved have to receive a sentence,” says Cedano. “Violence against women cannot go unpunished. No more”.