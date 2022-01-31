Mexico.- The Mexican playmate Celia Lora, daughter of rocker Álex Lora, keep reaping successes in his career and it has become known that very soon it will be working hand in hand with Televisa, one of the most important television stations in the Aztec country, and what is soon to come for its fans.

During an interview with the YouTube program Gossip no like, hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, Celia shared that she received an invitation from Grupo Televisa to be part of one of their projects, which left everyone surprised and impatient to see her again on television.

Although he still does not know if he will accept the project or notLora was very excited about the invitation and is seriously considering it, as it would be a boom for her career. As he shared, it is a production where he must overcome some challenges with other colleagues.

“I’m seeing if I’m going to Challenge 4 elements, I still haven’t said yes, but they told me on Monday and I said: ‘well why not?'”, Celia Lora shared about the project with which she would reach Televisa and open doors in different important productions of the television station.

The program Challenge 4 elements is a production of Televisa, a challenge of eight teams with four members each, these are made up of some figures from the middle of the show, and aims to face challenges related to earth, fire, air and water. Interestingly, it is always models, musicians, comedians and sports personalities who are invited to participate.

On the other hand, Celia Lora said she regretted having participated in Telemundo’s reality show La Casa de los Famosos, during the past year, and assured that it was not a pleasant experience at all due to the numerous fights that there were between the members and revealed that he was the victim of harassment by the singer Pablo Montero.

