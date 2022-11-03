Mexico.- The playmate Celia Lora is one of the most acclaimed female figures on the Internetnot only for her beauty, but also for her impressive physique and was recently the subject of conversation after appearing obviously changedunleashing all kinds of questions.

The recent publications of Celia is giving a lot to talk about because it is shown on social networks with a new and almost unrecognizable appearancewhich could indicate that she underwent some surgery to make herself look even more beautiful.

It was a video in which she invited her followers to follow her on Telegram which is the topic of conversation, as her fans believe that she has undergone surgery again after her face looked thinner, her nose sharp, lips voluminous and also more slanted eyes.

Celia Lora is believed to could have had a face liftwhich serves to rejuvenate the face, however, is something that the famous has not confirmed nor denied before the questions that her fans have made.

It would not be surprising if Álex Lora’s daughter underwent some aesthetic operation because it would not be the first time she has done so, since on different occasions she has entered the operating room to make herself look like a goddess.

We invite you to read:

Many have been left with doubts about the alleged surgeries that Celia would have done, but the Mexican playmate has not replied to the comments, indicating that she has been ignoring them or simply has not been able to see it in her comment box.