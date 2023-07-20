Ernesto and Celia Guevara during their childhood. Courtesy

Celia Guevara de la Serna, architect and researcher at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), died this Tuesday at the age of 93. She was the first of the four younger siblings of Ernesto Guevara, the Argentine revolutionary who led the Cuban revolution alongside Fidel Castro. Celia Guevara was born in 1929, one year after Che, with whom she lived very close during childhood and adolescence. The news of her death has been confirmed by the Institute of American Art and Aesthetic Research of the Faculty of Architecture of the UBA, where she was still working as a researcher. The cause of her death has not been released.

Celia Guevara lived a reserved life. In addition to her work as a researcher, which focused on the urban development of the northern zone of Buenos Aires, she was committed to various social causes. She moved to Cuba in 1976, between the terror of the Argentine Anti-Communist Alliance and the Military Junta, and since then she has spent time in Spain, from where she denounced the disappearances of the dictatorship. “I am not a professional politician. I am a woman of the left, a supporter of human rights, who thinks that Latin America must get rid of North American domination and that Cuba is a beacon for all our peoples,” she told this newspaper in an interview in 1983, during one of her stays in Madrid. “I feel very proud to be the sister of the greatest revolutionary leader in Latin America; but life is very galloping, and one cannot, nor does she want to, limit herself to cultivating the memory of a myth, ”she said about her older brother, who by then had been dead for 15 years.

News in development.