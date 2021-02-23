A hard confrontation was lived in I am, great battles, before the return of ‘Celia Cruz’ determined to obtain the seat of consecrated persons.

Joseph aponte, who imitates the Cuban singer returned to the program to challenge the intimidating ‘Marilyn Manson’However, he was unable to defeat him. The participant tried to find a place in the competition with the song “Toro mata”, however, according to what the jury mentioned, the theme was not the right one for a battle of this type.

Given this, Mike bravo imitator of Marilyn manson He defended his chair when he performed “The Nobodies”, a song with which he won the applause of the members of the jury, who again surrendered to his impeccable presentation.

“’Celia’ the truth is that when someone like you is going to return to the competition, choosing the song well plays a very important role. In my opinion, I think you have in your repertoire better songs to return, to be able to fight in a better way (…). Mike, I like the risks you are taking, I believe that people love you more every day because it is impressive, great work, ”said Mauri Stern.

Likewise, Tony Succar, Katia Palma and Maricarmen Marín agreed with the comments of the former Magneto member and asked ‘Celia Cruz’ to come back once more, but with a better song.

After the round of comments, everyone voted for ‘Marilyn Manson’.

