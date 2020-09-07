At this time’s finest Celestron PowerSeeker 80AZS Telescope offers Celestron PowerSeeker 80AZ…

The Celestron PowerSeeker 80AZS is a “seize and go” telescope that is constructed for celestial and terrestrial views. Given its whole weight of 10 lbs. (4.54 kilograms), it is also exceedingly light-weight, making it appropriate for newcomers and households.

With an aperture of three.15 inches and a focal size of 15.75 inches, the PowerSeeker 80AZS provides views of targets which are positive to be on the observing listing of many skywatchers: the planets, moon, vibrant nebulas and galaxies.

What’s extra, the telescope comes with a wide range of equipment that make beginning out in skywatching the entire extra easy: 20 mm and 4 mm Plössl eyepieces, 3x Barlow lens, accent tray, an erect-image star diagonal, 5×24 finderscope and an easy-to-use alt-azimuth mount. Celestron’s Starry Night time Particular Version software program can also be included.

Celestron PowerSeeker 80AZS key specs Optical design: Refractor

Aperture: 3.15″ (80 mm)

Focal size: 15.75″ (400 mm)

Focal ratio: f/5

Eyepiece 1 focal size: 20 mm (20x)

Eyepiece 2 focal size: 4 mm (100x)

Complete equipment weight: 10 lbs. (4.54 kg)

Mount kind: Alt-azimuth

PowerSeeker 80AZS: Design

Easy construct — no instruments required

Transportable design

Low-quality plastic equipment

Tripod requires further care

Whereas many producers supply computerized telescopes or extra difficult devices that require nuts, bolts and instruments to place them collectively, it is rather refreshing to find that we had been in a position to assemble the PowerSeeker 80AZS in lower than ten minutes.

We didn’t want to make use of the provided directions — that are very complete we would add — since organising is so intuitive. There is no such thing as a want for an Allen wrench, screwdriver or some other sorts of instruments and it’s simple to suit the optical tube to the mount and tripod. Extra fixtures, such because the finderscope, are additionally easy to connect.

On inspecting the telescope as soon as it was assembled, the construct is truthful for the value. As you’d anticipate with many funds telescopes, the PowerSeeker 80AZS’ focusers are made from plastic, as is the 90-degree diagonal. Whereas this isn’t a large downside, there are funds telescopes in the same worth vary with larger high quality equipment.

The refractor requires further care throughout observations: it’s not as sturdy in comparison with different funds telescopes we now have used — particularly, the tripod shakes and threatens to topple over when nudged. On a optimistic observe the altitude-locking bar, used for protecting the setup in place, carried out very nicely, whereas the slow-motion rod management permits for correct slewing.

In our expertise, Celestron has at all times provided high-quality views of a large number of evening sky targets, so we had excessive hopes for the PowerSeeker 80AZS’ optics, significantly as a result of they’re multi-coated.

The refractor has a focal ratio of f/5, which permits wide-angle objects comparable to open clusters to slot in the sector of view. A wide range of completely different targets are inside attain of its optical limits, offered the skywatcher is respectful of the very best and lowest helpful magnifications: 189x and 11x. With the 2 provided Plössl eyepieces, the telescope is ready to obtain magnifications of 20x and 100x, whereas the 3x Barlow lens pushes the optical system additional by thrice.

PowerSeeker 80AZS: First gentle and performance

Good optics with slight distortion

Tripod is susceptible to shaking

Pleasing views for a funds telescope

Simple-to-navigate mount

Protecting the value of this telescope in thoughts, the PowerSeeker 80AZS’ optics are excellent for the cash. Initially — and as a result of telescope using an erect picture diagonal — we had been involved that there could be a level of sunshine being scattered. But, given the telescope’s low energy and wealthy discipline, we didn’t discover this to be a selected downside.

With the final quarter moon within the sky, we took the chance to view its craters, which had been superbly picked out by the terminator; the purpose the place lunar evening meets lunar day.

Specifically, the section allowed us to pick gorgeous sights of Herschel, Archimedes, Clavius and Copernicus in our discipline of view — the PowerSeeker 80AZS provided vibrant, clear sights regardless of atmospheric distortion. Sadly, we did discover a level of false colour however this didn’t damage the expertise — we’re sure that newcomers might be happy with the optical system’s efficiency.

Given the low magnification provided by the 20 mm Plössl, the moon does not fill the sector of view and we had been in a position to soak up all the lunar floor. There is a optimistic to this — newcomers will not get misplaced navigating craters and mare. Upping the magnification with the 4 mm eyepiece, the sector of view nonetheless remained sharp as we had been introduced nearer to the rugged terrain.

The 3x Barlow lens triples the telescope’s energy — a powerful feat that sadly triggered blurred sights: proof that the optical system has been pushed manner past its helpful magnification. We advocate accessorizing with a wide range of eyepieces and filters with a purpose to be respectful of the 189x and 11x limits.

The 5×24 finderscope is a passable addition to the PowerSeeker 80AZS in aiding with our navigation of the moon’s floor. Typically, optical finders battle to pick faint stars for star-hopping from light-polluted areas however once we put this to the take a look at, we did not really feel this to be an issue for the 5×24 — stars barely beneath the edge for naked-eye commentary (magnitude +6) are picked out clearly by the optics.

To make navigating the evening sky much more easy, we advocate buying a crimson dot finder for situations the place selecting out faint stars is a problem. The PowerSeeker 80AZS provides a thread for straightforward attachment to the optical tube.

Swinging the telescope up and down and left to proper, the alt-azimuth mount is a breeze to maneuver, with no catching or sticking. We did observe an apparent diploma of shaking when slewing from one goal to the following, forcing us to carry the tripod firmly for further stability.

Given the telescope’s vast goal lens, the optical system is able to selecting up star clusters in a single single view: the Pleiades (Messier 45) in Taurus (the Bull), with its magnitude of +1.6, is a very gorgeous sight via the PowerSeeker 80AZS. The seven main stellar members are pin-sharp with no inside reflections within the optics and, with a level of averted imaginative and prescient, the cluster’s Merope Nebula (NGC 1435) is simple to pick as a white, ghostly haze.

Slewing over to Ursa Main (the Nice Bear), we rapidly and simply cut up the double stars Alcor and Mizar within the deal with of the Massive Dipper. Due to the coated lens, the blue-white coloration of the pair is crystal clear and had been in a position to make out Mizar’s smaller companion, Mizar B.

With the constellation of Orion (the Hunter) at a major location for viewing, the Orion Nebula (Messier 42) is a lovely sight via the PowerSeeker 80AZS. As anticipated, the star-forming area is small however we had been in a position to pick the tight Trapezium Cluster at its coronary heart.

Saturn was additionally seen within the sky, providing the right alternative to catch the fuel large’s rings. Utilizing our personal choice of Celestron eyepieces, we’re impressed with the refractor’s means to resolve the planet as a yellow-orange disk with its rings tipped at a 45-degree angle. The Cassini Division — a spot within the ring system — wasn’t seen via the PowerSeeker 80AZS however views of the planet will impress new skywatchers regardless.

PowerSeeker 80AZS: Verdict

The PowerSeeker 80AZS is an effective telescope for newcomers, providing views of a wide selection of photo voltaic system and deep-sky targets. Sights are crisp and clear via the eyepiece with no main optical distortion besides a level of false colour.

It is provided with a good quantity of equipment that go well with low budgets however we do advocate furnishing the telescope with eyepieces. We advise leaving out the Barlow lens because the optical system is not in a position to deal with the rise in magnification.

The vast majority of the PowerSeeker 80AZS’ options are made from plastic, which is unsurprising for a funds telescope. Nonetheless, the focusers, star diagonal and eyepieces are of a decrease high quality in comparison with different newbie devices we now have utilized in the identical worth vary.

The tripod is not as secure as hoped and skywatchers might want to assist all the setup when slewing the tube. The mount operates easily and the slow-motion rod management additionally permits for correct navigation.

Whereas it has its drawbacks, the PowerSeeker 80AZS provides a superb introduction to skywatching — particularly for those who’re aiming to make it an informal interest for your self or the household and have a low funds.