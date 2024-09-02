A group of amateur astronomers they have identified a mysterious celestial object which travels at an incredible speed of 1.6 million kilometers per hour. This object is racing through space so fast that it is predicted to leave our galaxy soon, Milky Wayto head into the vast, dark intergalactic space, as reported by the NASA.

The data captured by the telescopes at Earth suggest that this object could be a real shooting starmaybe a small one star or one brown dwarfcoming from the center of the galaxy. These observations, published in the journal Astrophysical Journal Lettersindicate that the object could represent the first very low-mass hypervelocity brown dwarf or star never discovered.

Amateur Astronomers Discover Celestial Object

The team of researchers, partly composed of amateurs who participated in the crowdsourcing project of the NASA called Backyard Worlds: Planet 9was the first to notice the fast-moving object, later confirmed by professionals using ground-based telescopes. This extraordinary find may represent a larger population of rare, yet very high-speed objects that have undergone extreme accelerations.

But what accelerated this star or brown dwarf to such a high speed? Scientists think of two possible scenarios. The first is that the object was a star companion of a white dwarf which suffered an explosion of supernova. This explosion would have hurled the star companion out of its orbit and into space at great speed. The other one hypothesis is that the object was part of a globular cluster, a group of stars bound by gravity, and that this group I met two black holes which caused its separation and the projection of the object into space.

Second Kyle Kremerassistant professor of astronomy at theUC San Diego and co-author of the study, “when a star encounters a binary black hole system, the complex dynamics of this interaction can throw the star out from the pile globular”.

Researchers are now proposing to analyze further this celestial object fast-moving with advanced instruments such as infrared telescopes, to determine which of the two scenarios is the most likely. These efforts could help the astronomers to find more similar objects, offering an intriguing glimpse into the vastness of intergalactic space and its unusual inhabitants.

The discovery of a hypervelocity object that could leave our galaxy is a reminder of the incredible vastness and mystery of the universe.

