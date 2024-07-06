Code name “Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection”or a new one limited edition collection inspired by five symbols of mythology and the cosmos: Gaea, Theia, Io, Vega and Sol. “The cosmos is a transcendent theme that transcends borders, captivates and unites people globally,” explains Phoebe Lindsay, Materiality Manager for Range Rover. “The idea of ​​the mystery and allure of the celestial vault was central to this, with symbolism running throughout the collection drawing us towards deeper meaning. These stories have been carefully crafted to reflect the discerning tastes of our customers.”

Gaea

In Greek mythology Gaea (Gaia, Gea) was the goddess who symbolized the place where life began: the Earth. The namesake vehicle takes inspiration from both the land and the sea, commemorating them with a slanted wave symbol. It features a Green Terre Matte exterior finish while the exhaust – crafted from Satin Forged Carbon Fibre, alongside Carbon Bronze calipers – creates a modern natural look, complemented by a Narvik Black roof and mirrors and intricate badging with Graphite Atlas script on the interior and Narvik Black on the exterior. The interior is available in two colorways: a Windsor Caraway leather with Kvadrat Steelcut seat backs, Natural Brown Silver Birch wood trim and tonal stitching, and a non-leather Ebony and Cinder Grey with a matching steering wheel and Natural Black-Silver Birch wood trim, again nodding to the Earth theme.

Theia

The goddess Theia (Teia, Tia) – daughter of Uranus and Gaea – is associated with the sight and the sparkling light. Inside, a symbol, in Grand Black high-gloss finish and featured on the headrests and console, represents sight and light; it ties into the theme in a variety of ways, including the watchful eye of Theia, lunar craters or a constellation. The exterior features a warm Grey Satin paint finish with a hint of metallic flake, inspired by the moon. The 23-inch forged wheels in Champagne Gold finish complement the black calipers of the carbon-ceramic brakes.

I

Io, the most volcanically active celestial body in the Solar Systemprompted the Range Rover SV Bespoke design team to develop a distinctive orange exterior colorbright and sophisticated. Cyllene Gloss is reminiscent of the surface of Io, which constantly undergoes volcanic changes, as does the vehicle’s gloss finish in varying light conditions. The exterior is complemented by Gloss Twill Carbon Fiber exhaust tips and Carbon script badging, as well as a contrasting Gloss exposed Carbon Fiber bonnet. The 23-inch Gloss Twill Carbon Fiber wheels are complemented by Silver Carbon Ceramic brake calipers. Inside, there is a choice of Ebony and Lunar Windsor leather, with 3D mesh seats, seat backs and headrest bolsters in Satin Twill Carbon Fiber.

Vega

Vega is an exceptionally bright star in the constellation Lyra. Its name, Vega, altered from the Arabic al-nasr al-wāqiʽ, literally, “the descending eagle,” is indicated on the vehicle by the downward-facing wing symbol. The exterior color, Verrier Blueis a tribute to French astronomer Urban La Verrier who mathematically predicted the position of Neptune. The exterior features a contrasting exposed Carbon Fibre Twill Gloss bonnet, with the same finish on the script badge, exhaust tips and 23-inch wheels, which also feature Nano Yellow carbon ceramic brake calipers. Two interior options are available: pale Ebony and Perlino leather seats, with the badge on the headrests, complemented by a Natural Cream Ash Burr finish on the cupholders. A darker, non-leather Raven Blue and Ebony option features tonal stitching, with Raven Blue piping on the floor mats and a darker Natural Black Birch finish. Both feature Kvadrat Steelcut Ebony seat backs.

Sol

Sun Curation it is finally a representation of the Sun, a powerful symbol of life and divinity. The Sol displays this power with a distinctive Aurora Yellow exterior, a tribute to the Northern Lights phenomenon hinted at by its yellow-green color. This selection features a contrasting Narvik Gloss Black roof and mirrors, with Satin Forged Carbon exterior trim and exhaust tips, 23-inch Forged Black wheels, and Blue Nebula carbon-ceramic brake calipers. Again, inside, there are two interior configurations to choose from: Navy Windsor leather with contrasting Light Cloud stitching, and matching carpet mats, or a non-leather Ebony interior with contrasting Nano-Yellow stitching and Satin Forged Carbon Fibre seat backs and trim.