Monterrey, Nuevo León.-After being missing for 41 days, Celeste Tranquilino Hernández, 16, was found alive and he is already with his relatives.

Without giving details of his disappearance or where she was found, her parents shared a video of just over two minutes to confirm that her daughter is fine.

The father of the minor reported that the young woman was located on Tuesday, May 10 and thanked the collaboration of the authorities and the group of volunteers who supported the search.

“I thank all the people who joined in sharing my daughter’s search card, who helped us to leaflet in the streets,” he said.

“Today, May 10, we found the location of my daughter Light blue“.

The minor was reported as disappeared on March 31 after being last seen in downtown Juárez.

In addition to Celeste, three other young women between the ages of 14 and 16, who were reported missing on May 7 and 8, have already been found alive.according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

It is about Katia Michelle Cruz Pardo, 16 years old, who had been seen for the last time in the Colonia Cosmopolis, in Apodaca; Naydelin Azeneth González Campa, 16, disappeared in Colonia Alianza, in Monterrey, and Estrella Hernández Hernández, 14, who went missing in Colonia Zimix, in Santa Catarina.