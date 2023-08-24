Celentano: “Toto Cutugno had made ‘L’Italiano’ for me. I told him no and made a c… worldwide”

“I didn’t sleep all night – you told me – thinking about the success we will have, you as an interpreter, and me as an author”. Thus Adriano Celentano remembers his friend Toto Cutugno, recalling the genesis of the best-known song by the singer who died yesterday at the age of 80. As an interpreter of “L’italiano”, a song that would bring him worldwide success, Cutugno had chosen Molleggiato himself.

“I remember we were in the car… a Cinquecento I think, and you insisted that I record ‘L’Italiano’. A superbomba just finished the night before we met,” Celentano wrote, acknowledging that the piece “was really cool!”

“But what held me back most of all was the most important phrase: ‘I am a true Italian’. Above all, an irreplaceable phrase, since it is precisely on this that the entire scaffolding of that great work rests. And hearing myself say: ‘I’m a true Italian’ I felt like I wanted to rise up”, he continued, recalling that Toto Cutugno “didn’t believe his ears”. “’But you don’t understand that this is precisely the point, I wrote it thinking of you, because you really are a true Italian’”, the friend and songwriter had told him. “‘Yes, I know’ – I told him – but I don’t feel like saying it…”

The moral? “Not always, but sometimes being too scrupulous can turn into worldwide bullshit”. “Although you sang it like I would have sung it, today, if I had to sing it again I would sing it exactly like you did!” she added. “You were and will remain, an unforgettable great! I love you. Hadrian”.