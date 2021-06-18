Adriano Celentano is one of the most important and famous Italian artists. His career began very early in the mid-1950s and is still considered a central figure in the Italian singing, cinema and television tradition today. Yet, although many know the details of his rise and success, few know his childhood and in particular an anecdote about his name.

The artist was born in Milan, where his family of Apulian origins had decided to move for work reasons. Right at the time of his birth, his parents decided to call him Adriano. The reason is encapsulated in a touching event from his past.

Adriano comes from a family that for the time cannot be called too large. Before him there were 3 sisters and 1 brother. But 4 years before his sister was born Adriana passed away at the age of 9 due to fulminant leukemia. A great pain for the Celentano family who, at the moment of birth, decided to give the name of their missing daughter to the new unborn child. Thus it was born Adriano Celentano.

A name Adriano that after generations remains very popular in the family since even a granddaughter of the 50s rock and roll star is called in this way.

Adriano Celentano, what was his job before he became a famous singer

Another anecdote also comes from the work he did before becoming a successful artist. Of very humble origins as we said the young man Adriano he has done various jobs. The main one was that of watchmaker in a shop in his area. Adriano continues to cultivate his passion for watches even today. The Milanese singer, in fact, occupies his free time dedicating himself to this interest that comes from his youth in Milan. At home he seems to have a large collection of watches of the most varied models.