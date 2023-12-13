Home page politics

Press Split

Nikki Haley during the fourth Republican primary debate. © Gary Cosby/Imago

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley is rising in the polls. Governor Chris Sununu is supporting her in the competition with Trump.

Manchester (USA) – New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu (Republican) has Nikki Haley as a presidential candidate and promised an enthusiastic audience that the former UN ambassador was the best alternative to the former president Donald Trump is in the first GOP primary state.

Governor Sununu: Presidential candidate Haley brings new energy to the US election campaign

Sununu, a Trump critic and popular governor in a purple state, said at a town hall event Tuesday night that the country cannot stay in the past and advocated for the party to turn away from Trump and support Haley, who agrees with him brought new energy to the election campaign.

“It’s incredible to see her out there, to see her connecting with people, to feel that momentum,” Sununu said. “It is real. It’s tangible.”

Sununu has voted for a handful of Republican candidates in the Area codes campaigned. He has indicated he would support one of the governors in the race – former South Carolina Gov. Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

Read The Washington Post for free for four weeks Your quality ticket washingtonpost.com: Get exclusive research and 200+ stories four weeks free.

Haley: Trump's nomination could still be averted

But on Tuesday, Haley rejoiced in the victory and told her supporters that with his support they could stave off Trump's widely anticipated nomination.

With Chris Sununu I feel like I can accomplish pretty much anything.

But a November poll by the Washington Post and Monmouth University suggests that Sununu's endorsement could have only a limited impact on the presidential race.

Fourteen percent of Republican primary voters said they would be more likely to vote for a Sununu-backed presidential candidate, 80 percent said it would make no difference, and 5 percent said they would be less likely to vote for a Sununu-backed candidate.

Presidential candidate Chris Christie is repeatedly critical of Trump

“It doesn’t change anything for me, but I’m happy for them,” said Tom McGrath, a voter from New Hampshire who attended the event in Manchester on Tuesday night.

McGrath, who lives in nearby Merrimack, said he was leaning toward Haley because of her foreign policy experience. McGrath said he also likes DeSantis, but he excluded Christie because he felt the former governor was too critical of Trump and other Republicans.

Christie's spokesman, Karl Rickett, said Sununu's support does not compare to Christie's efforts to persuade voters.

When Governor Christie is back in Londonderry tomorrow, he will continue to tell the unvarnished truth about Donald Trump and earn that one missing vote and thousands more.

Haley: Trump was a great president for the time

Meanwhile, a Christie campaign adviser, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, expressed confusion about Sununu's decision to support Haley even though she has said she would consider pardoning Trump and has been less critical of the former president than Christie.

“I think it’s just politics,” the adviser said. At Tuesday's event, Haley praised Trump's record and said he was a great president for the time, but she said it was time for the country and the party to move on “No drama, no revenge, no whining, that is.” “It’s what you’re going to get,” she promised voters.

Iowa's governor supported Ron DeSantis – Trump threatened to end his career

In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), the state's first GOP presidential primaries The country's leader also endorsed another candidate for the Republican nomination alongside Trump. Last month she endorsed DeSantis, after which Trump attacked her, saying it would end her career.

Five weeks before the Iowa caucuses, it appears that Reynolds' support has failed to sway a large portion of the state's GOP voters away from Trump.

Big lead: In polls, Trump is well ahead of DeSantis in Iowa

An NBC News-Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa poll released Monday shows DeSantis no closer to Trump in Iowa. The former president has an overwhelming lead there, which has only grown larger since October.

DeSantis campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo said in a statement that the results in New Hampshire “will be significantly influenced by the outcome in Iowa, where the true alternative to Trump will emerge.”

Sean Van Anglen, a Republican activist in New Hampshire who is friends with Sununu, said Tuesday that he has endorsed DeSantis as a candidate. But he added that Haley was more focused on the Granite State and that he wished the Florida governor had spent more time there.

Republicans in New Hampshire are very pleased with Gov. Sununu's job

Sununu is very popular with Republicans in his state. Last month's Post poll also found that 81 percent of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire approved of his work as governor.

At a town hall meeting in New Hampshire last month, Haley placed her hand on Sununu's back at the start of a question-and-answer session and asked, “Are you ready to support me yet?” as those in attendance turned from their breakfast to watch and up To applaud Haley's question, Sununu took the microphone: “I'm getting closer every day.”

At the same event, Sununu emphasized Haley's frequent visits to the state and praised her as a “leader” in the effort to put a winning candidate on the ballot instead of Trump next November.

Sununu: Haley stays in touch with people and knows how to implement political issues

He also said she is in a “more than solid second place” here in New Hampshire. In an interview with The Post after that event, Sununu said Haley hit “all the right points.”

There really isn't another candidate right now who not only knows how to talk about a particular policy, but also has a strategy for how to implement it. And that resonates with people here. So she has contact with people all over New Hampshire. […] We'll see how the whole support thing develops over time.

Sununu does not want to run for a fifth term as governor

Sununu said in July that he would not run for a fifth term as governor. He had been considered a possible 2024 candidate but announced in June that he would not enter the crowded Republican presidential field.

In a Post article about his decision not to run for the GOP nomination, Sununu argued that helping defeat Trump in the primary was more important than entering the race himself. Sununu had also been mentioned as a possible candidate for the presidential nomination.

He told reporters at a Haley event this month: “The support itself isn't that important, but the emphasis, the energy you put behind it, the campaign, the messaging – that's what really matters and what the will shake people up.”

Independent voters could play a larger role in the primaries

He also said that if he were to support a candidate, he would “help them put together a campaign, a ground game.”

Sununu specifically mentioned that he would help his chosen candidate appeal to independent voters in the state, a group that could play a larger role than usual in the primary and that has shown openness to supporting Haley.

Donald Trump is running again – but the competition is fierce View photo series

US election 2024: Haley has risen in the polls in recent months

While Haley has risen in the polls in recent months, particularly in New Hampshire, after performing well in the debates, some have raised questions about the ground campaign and her team's presence in states up first in the primaries .

In his support speech, Sununu praised her work on the ground in the state. He had promised to help those he supports. This could prove beneficial for Haley.

Especially when combined with support from the conservative advocacy group Americans for Prosperity Action. It is the political flagship of the Koch Industries family empire. It would deploy its “unmatched grassroots army” to support Haley.

To the authors Hannah Knowles is a national politics reporter at The Washington Post covering campaigns. She previously reported for the Post's general division. Maegan Vazquez is a political news reporter. She has worked for The Washington Post since 2023. Dylan Wells is a campaign reporter at The Washington Post. She previously covered Congress and campaigns at USA Today, National Journal Hotline and CNN. Meryl Kornfield is a political editor at The Washington Post.

We are currently testing machine translations. This article was automatically translated from English into German.

This article was first published in English on December 13, 2023 at the “Washingtonpost.com“ was published – as part of a cooperation, it is now also available in translation to readers of the IPPEN.MEDIA portals.