From: Tadhg Nagel

A private celebration is making waves in Russia. The visitors are discredited in public. The Ukraine war changes life in Russia.

Moscow – A frivolous celebrity party in Moscow has sparked outrage among Russian politicians and law enforcement agencies. This clearly shows the conservative and anti-liberal course that Vladimir Putin's Russia has taken.

On December 20, blogger and TV presenter Nastya Ivleeva held an “almost naked party” in Moscow’s Mutabor nightclub. This is reported by the British BBC. In keeping with the motto, the participating pop stars and celebrities were rather sparsely dressed – fishnet, lace and lingerie predominated. The Russian rapper Vacio (real name: Nikolai Vasiliev) only appeared with sneakers and a strategically placed sock. So everything is as you would expect at an “almost naked party” – at least almost.

“Almost naked” in public – attending a private party becomes a political issue in Putin's Russia

The report says the party was actually private. Nevertheless, over the course of the night it became public through photos and videos on social media – with unforeseen consequences. Vacio's sock suddenly became the most famous in Russia, but not in a pleasant way. Pro-Kremlin bloggers, MPs and activists who support the war in Ukraine were angry. How could celebrities celebrate like that while Russian soldiers were putting their lives at risk in the “special military operation,” was the tenor. “No one could have imagined the chaos that would ensue,” a visitor to the party told the British newspaper The Guardian quoted.

Because that was when the party was over for the participants. Rapper Vacio was arrested and sent to prison for 15 days for “disorderly conduct”. He was also sentenced to a fine of 200,000 rubles (around 2,000 euros) for “promoting non-traditional sexual relationships”. Other partygoers would also have to answer in court. The organizer of the party, Ivleeva, must expect legal action. More than 20 people have signed a class action lawsuit demanding that she pay one billion rubles (approx. 10 million euros). The money would go to the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation, an organization that donates money to participants in the Kremlin's “special operation.”

“These beasts, this scum” – concerts canceled and advertising contracts terminated

“There is war in the country, but these beasts, these scum, are organizing it all, these beasts who don't care what is going on,” said Vladimir Solovyov, a well-known Russian television propagandist, in a post on Telegram. The mood in the country was clearly tilted against the celebrities. As a result, many who attended the party had their concerts canceled and advertising contracts terminated Guardian reported. It has also been reported that some of the stars will be cut from Russian television's recorded New Year's Eve entertainment shows, they said BBC.

Afterwards, the prominent party guests spoke up – one after the other – on social media. – Some apologized for their participation, others emphasized that they had done nothing wrong. “They say that Russia knows how to forgive. If so, I would like to ask you, the people, for a second chance,” said organizer Ivleeva in her video apology on Wednesday (December 27). “If the answer is no, then I am ready for my public execution. I won't shy away. I’m ready for any outcome.”

“Moscow has become like Chechnya” – Putin's Russia is becoming increasingly illiberal

Some have compared the series of public apology videos to an infamous practice first introduced in Chechnya by the region's ruthless leader Ramzan Kadyrov, the Guardian said. This has long been forcing critics to apologize in a humiliating way in front of the camera. “Moscow has become similar to Chechnya: public apologies from party members trembling with fear, tax audits, the prospect of criminal proceedings,” Alexander Rodnyansky, a Ukrainian producer, wrote on Instagram.

In general, the scandal is part of a growing movement that the Kremlin has set in motion in its effort to promote so-called “traditional values,” according to the newspaper. Wladimir Putin has introduced a series of repressive anti-liberal laws designed to fuel his nationalist agenda.

Significant deviation from the atmosphere of normality – Russian life is “no longer a party”

The events are also a significant departure from the atmosphere of normality that the authorities tried to promote in the first months after Russia's invasion. For a time, the Kremlin had emphasized that the war would not change people's daily lives. Many in the country would engage in a form of escapism, choosing not to think about the fighting in Ukraine.

In a social media post, exiled Russian opposition activist Maxim Katz summed up the events: “There used to be a simple social contract with people who went to parties like this: do whatever you want, as long as you remain loyal.” But life is “no longer a party.” These “pompous events” are in contrast to reality. In a country that is at war, one cannot “celebrate lightly.” (tpn)