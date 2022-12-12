Taylor swift fears for her safety. After the release of the flight details of her private jet by Yard, a sustainability marketing company, the singer admitted to feeling like a target for possible stalkers. “Taylor has invested a fortune in technology to keep her plane’s location a secret. Now she has to start all over again,” a source told The Sun.

Swift’s private jet has been the subject of much discussion in recent months after Yard registered the flight movements. According to the company, the Grammy Award-winner (“Shake It Off”)’s plane took off about 170 times between January and July. The jet was airborne for a total of nearly 23,000 minutes. Swift’s machine is said to have emitted almost 8,300 tons of carbon dioxide.

The thirty-two-year-old is therefore at the top of the company’s list of prominent climate offenders. Boxer Floyd Mayweather, rapper Jay-Z and reality actress Kim Kardashian also didn’t fare well.

Swift’s confidante now likened the information about the flights to stalking. “If anything happens to her, the company can be held accountable,” he threatened.