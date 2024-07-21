Wer jetzt Ibiza von seiner Bucket List streicht, sollte allerdings bedenken: Die Promidichte ist hoch auf der Baleareninsel. „Mit etwas Glück parkt Facebook-Milliardär Mark Zuckerberg, 40, mit seiner Mega-Jacht (Preis 300 Mio. Euro) direkt nebenan“, schreibt „Bunte“. Neben uns parkt in der Tiefgarage derzeit nur ein Kollege seinen VW-Golf, weshalb wir uns die Frage stellen müssen: Wären wir überhaupt Ibiza-tauglich? Unser Reisebudget wäre 24 Stunden nach Ankunft aufgebraucht. Auch verfügten wir nicht über die passende Reisegarderobe, schlägt doch Zuckerberg laut „Bunte“ in einem Balmain-Shirt für 1380 Euro am Yachthafen von Ibiza auf und Influencerin Caro Daur im Dior-Kapuzenhandtuch für 990 Euro. Rechnet man noch Wechselklamotten dazu, ist die Sache unerschwinglich.

Standardurlaub bei Karl Lauterbach

Ja, Urlaub wird immer teurer. Da zählt man zu den Glücklichen, wenn der eigene Vater Karl Lauterbach heißt. Der Bundesgesundheitsminister fährt mit zwei Töchtern und einer Nichte nach Südfrankreich. „Das ist ein Standardurlaub. Ich bezahle“, sagt er im „Bild“-Interview. Einen Haken hat die Sache für die Damen: Sie müssen „zeitweise ein Kulturprogramm“ absolvieren. Wenn sie das dann mit ihm überstanden haben, „dann geht es in den angenehmen Teil des Urlaubs für die anderen über“. Also Standardprogramm Champagner, Pommes, Mini-Burger?

Dieser Text stammt aus der Frankfurter Allgemeinen Sonntagszeitung.





There is also the alternative of simply staying at home. We have been thinking about this possibility more seriously since reading the “Bunte” editorial by editor-in-chief Robert Pölzer. There we learned that many couples split up after their vacation. In Japan there is a term for this: “Narita divorce”, named after the international airport in Tokyo where couples visit a divorce lawyer immediately after landing. One reason to think about where exactly you are flying from before you set off – and where you are politically located. Landing in Hamburg? “Helmut Schmidt divorce”. Munich? “Franz Josef Strauss divorce”, Berlin? “Willy Brandt divorce”. For my part, I am not considering a separation for the time being, because how does “Frankfurt Airport divorce” sound?

Going on holiday with two daughters and a niece: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach dpa

Intellectual exchange with Emma Watson

But let’s talk about what keeps couples together. Is it the mind? Or the physical? Viktoria Dauser, wife of gymnast Lukas Dauser, who is competing for us at the Olympics, can count herself lucky. In “Bunte” she raves about her strong husband: “He can really carry a woman on his hands, others only say that.” But one should not underestimate the intellectual exchange either. According to “Gala”, actress Emma Watson has a lot to discuss with her new boyfriend Kieran Brown, because she is studying creative writing in Oxford and he is doing his doctorate on 19th century literary theory. That is what connects them. Intellect also seems to be the love engine of Daniela Otto (39). According to “Bunte”, the doctor of German studies married the Munich “celebrity psychiatrist” Florian Holsboer (79) and immediately gave the reason: “Brainy is the new sexy.”

A marriage only on paper? King Felipe and Queen Letizia dpa

Perhaps Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk missed the opportunity to stimulate their brains in time, because they split up a while ago. Now, according to “In”, the model draws a dry conclusion: “Two great people do not make a great couple.” These words bring to mind the Spanish royal couple, who made headlines this week. You may still remember Felipe’s lively appearance at the European Championship final in Berlin and perhaps thought: Not a bad match! But we had to read horrible things in “Bild” from Jaime del Burgo, who was once married to Queen Letizia’s sister. He claims to have had an affair with Letizia for years until 2011, and adds: “Letizia asked me to run away with her.” But that’s the way it is: once you reach a certain social status, a separation is almost impossible. Even if the vacation goes really badly.