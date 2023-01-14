Chantal’s Pajama Party734,000 viewers saw last night how Chantal Janzen provided an emotional reunion Chantal’s pajama party . For once, the mysterious guest in the ‘wiring game’ was not a well-known Dutchman, but someone that participant Christian had been missing for years after a heavy loss.

Kirsten and her husband Christian have had a difficult time, says Chantal in her RTL 4 show. The woman has the so-called Stiff person syndrome (SPS), a progressive neurological disorder in which muscles become stiff and painfully contract. Partly because of this, she does as many fun things as possible. Kirsten is in a wheelchair, so Christian often comes along. Even if he himself is not overly excited about an event.

Unexpected surprise

After the question whether he was really waiting for Chantal’s party, he had to think. ,,Um… yes,” he concluded. Fortunately, tonight became his night, precisely because Kirsten always drags him everywhere. Christian is originally from Chile and his brother Tito still lives there. Because Kirsten and Christian have children, it is not easy for them to travel to South America. And that while the brothers really need each other right now: in corona time they lost both their parents. It had been three years since Christian last saw his brother. See also Iraq: Hundreds storm Parliament in rejection of the appointment of a prime minister

Kirsten burst into tears when it turned out who was in bed next to Christian. © RTL



His evening could not go wrong when Chantal surprised him with a video message from Tito and his wife. Christian and Kirsten were both in tears as Tito wished the couple luck for the game they were about to play. In that game, ‘Who’s in the spare room?’, participants enter a pitch-black room with a bed. Therein lies a celebrity, whose identity they have to guess with hints that they perceive by touch.

No celebrity

At least, it is usually a celebrity, Chantal said now. In the room, Christian found a passport, a plane, a llama cuddly toy, a poncho, and chili peppers. Kirsten was blindfolded, but was already getting a little emotional. After all, llamas are found in Chile, the poncho was a typical South American model. In terms of celebrities, the hints could still point to hello goodbyestar and lover of Mexican music Joris Linssen, but Christian and Kirsten had it figured out. See also Beijing will relax Covid restrictions in some areas from Sunday

,,Are you Tito?” Christian asked the person under the covers. He replied ‘si‘, because it was indeed his brother. The men fell into each other’s arms and kissed, while Kirsten burst into tears at Chantal’s. Once Tito was out of bed, Kirsten fell into his arms too.

Much to Christian’s surprise, there was no celebrity in the bed, but his brother Tito. © RTL



“The last time I saw him, my father had passed away,” said an overjoyed Christian. ,,We have had bad years.” The couple did not win the main prize of a holiday to Sri Lanka in the show, but the prize could not have been greater than the reunion.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also In a message to China, US warships transit through the Taiwan Strait

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: