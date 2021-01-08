Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Georgina Fleur stretches her arms into the sky, she poses on the beach, behind her the sea and the imposing luxury hotel Burj Al Arab. She’s just coming from lunch in a beach bar, a few days ago she ran as a model at a fashion show and celebrated Christmas with a big dinner with friends in the luxury hotel “Address Downtown”. Georgina Fleur is a kind of TV personality, she is known from RTL Group’s reality shows, she advertises products on Instagram – and is currently celebrating a Corona carefree luxury summer life in Dubai to the full.

This makes her an average prototype of the “celebrities” and influencers who are currently concentrated in the Emirate of Dubai. TV millionaire family Geiss is here for shopping, Cathy Hummels wants to combine “professional appointments” with making it “as nice as possible”, the Prince Charming candidates Sam and Rafi have “partied” here, model Fiona Erdmann or Influencer super couple Sarah and Dominic Harrison have recently emigrated to Dubai forever, Miss Universe and Miss Earth celebrated New Year’s Eve with billionaires without a mask. And all of this is extensively documented, commented on and staged on the profiles in social media.

How can it be that such a parallel world exists in Dubai? Why does such a luxury vacation work without major restrictions during a pandemic? And why is it just Dubai that seems to inspire so many internet starlets from all over the world to travel and post?

In principle, tourist trips to Dubai are currently possible, entry is permitted – there is a Covid-19-related travel warning from the Foreign Office of “unnecessary tourist trips to the United Arab Emirates”, they are also classified as a risk area. The trip is not prohibited. To enter the country, you have to provide proof of international health insurance and a negative PCR test that is not older than 96 hours. If you can’t do that, you can have yourself tested on site after landing.

In addition to Madeira, Dubai is currently one of the very few vacation spots that can be reached from Germany relatively easily and by direct flight and where vacation is almost the same as before Corona. The incidence for the entire Emirates is 120 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, there have been almost 700 deaths so far and currently an average of 1500 new infections daily. Not perfect, but it is enough for the influencers who are happy on Instagram that “the fitness studios are open”. And Dubai appreciates and supports their presence.

The emirate has long been using influencer marketing to present itself as the destination for luxury vacations. The Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce launched the program – and the Instagram account – “VisitDubai”, regularly organizes blogger trips and invites photogenic trips.

Tourism is central to Dubai’s economy, but it has no real sights, no history, no identity of its own, there are unspectacular beaches, malls and hotels. You compensate for this by focusing on consumption, lifestyle and luxury. And nobody can advertise that better than influencers, whose main occupation is exactly that: traveling uncritically, eating, drinking, buying. And doesn’t all of this seem even more desirable when restaurants and shops are closed in many countries and winter has Europe under control?

Dubai creates spectacular images through fireworks and skyscrapers Source: AFP / –

Instagrammer @juulerch, for example, posts pictures of Dubai’s skyscrapers, highlighted with the song “Take me away”, followed by palm trees, the beach and the sky. He writes in his Instastory: “A country in which borders only exist in the head – no lockdown, positive news, good mood”

That is the image that Dubai wants to see spread of itself – the exploitation of workers in the Kafala system of the Emirates, on construction sites or in tourism, the absolutist political system, the disregard for human rights, none of this plays a role in the contributions, Not only is there no reflection, nothing is questioned either. The Photoshop world, which the influencers create every day, becomes a touchable backdrop in Dubai. The motifs alternate: desert safari, skyline, fancy dinner, shopping. Georgina says of Dubai: “It’s my Disneyland, only for adults.”

There is, of course, criticism from followers, Oliver Pocher publicly denounces why one cannot stay at home “in solidarity” and Wolfgang Steiger, Secretary General of the CDU Economic Council, also called the “show off” with these vacation trips a “negative role model”.

But in the parallel world that only annoys a bit – many influencers even welcome a “shit storm” from their community from time to time, and many comments ultimately increase the distribution of their posts on Instagram. And so it doesn’t matter what at least the influencers who live in Dubai permanently and, well, want to work: You have to acquire an “influencer license” from the National Media Council (NMC) in order to be able to post professionally from here.

It costs around 3600 euros a year, and when you buy it, you commit to following the standards of the NMC: Influencers should avoid dealing with “hot topics” and publishing content about religion, politics and heads of state. Any act that is incompatible with “public morality” and “good behavior” is treated as an offense.

A problem for Georgina and Co.? Depending on what is meant by “morality and good behavior”.

