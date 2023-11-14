Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Special rules apply on airplanes, especially to ensure safety. Nobody can behave as they please. A music star had to hear that too.

New York – A wide variety of people come together on a plane. From business travelers to vacationers. Even if the reason for the flight is different, most passengers have one thing in common: they want to get from A to B in peace and without being disturbed. Most people can ignore the screams of small children, but for many people the fun stops when it comes to unruly adults.

Plane incident involving Grammy-nominated singer

A celebrity on a Delta Airlines flight thought that her best skill would be of interest to everyone. Gospel singer Bobbi Storm started singing on the plane – among other things on behalf of God. She posted a video herself on Instagram that was made by the person sitting next to her. The flight attendant intervened and asked Storm to be quiet. Which met with incomprehension on her part. She was lucky, Other passengers were thrown out of the plane after a show of hands.

“People want to hear that,” Storm says. “I ask you to be quiet, I don’t want to hear this,” the Delta flight attendant said. Understandable objection, imagine if every passenger started singing because some gave their consent. Of course, many fans commented positively on Storm’s video for the singer.

She showed her followers the video out of anger that she had to be quiet. “If you are unable to follow my instructions, you will not be able to take this flight,” was probably the flight attendant’s sentence that upset Storm. Depending on how much you like music, but… Passengers on a flight from Zurich felt significantly worse when they took off.

“The most selfish thing I’ve ever seen”: Bobbi Storm fans disappointed

Storm is nominated for two Grammys with the group Maverick City Music and the album The Maverick Way. But fans were extremely critical even on the Instagram page: “This is the most selfish thing I have ever seen. Just because you’re nominated for a Grammy, do you think the rules don’t apply to you and the plane is a big stage? Work on your ego.” Another said: “You were in the wrong. I hope you end up on the no-fly list.”

Another flight attendant also wrote in the comments section and said that Storm had acted wrongly and that the staff’s instructions should be followed. The term shitstorm has never been more appropriate for the musician’s name.

After several media outlets reported the incident, Storm came forward again and told her fans that she received a call from Delta Airlines. According to Storm, those responsible have apologized and she also wishes that the flight attendant does not suffer any negative consequences as a result of the video. “It’s a sign of how we treat each other,” she says, before mentioning God and throwing in some advertising for the album. It doesn’t look like she’s remorseful, it’s more like she won the argument from her point of view. Business Insider Delta Airlines confirmed that it had contacted Storm, but kept the statement brief: “For the safety of our customers and crew, it is always important to follow crew instructions.”

