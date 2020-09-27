Scottish actress Rose Leslie, who played “wild” Ygritte in the hit TV series Game of Thrones, and her show partner Kit Harington, best known for her role as Jon Snow, will become parents. Their firstborn will be born soon.

A photo of a pregnant 33-year-old Leslie appeared on Instagram of photographer Ursula Lake. The picture was taken as part of her photo shoot for Make magazine.

As Lake wrote, the women’s team of photographers captured Rose while she was “preparing to become a mother for the first time.”

Harington began dating Game of Thrones co-star Rose Leslie in 2012. In September 2017, the couple officially announced their engagement by publishing information in The Times.

The wedding of the actors took place on June 23, 2018 at the ancestral castle of the ancient Scottish clan Leslie in Aberdeenshire.