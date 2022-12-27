Christmas is based on a social tradition, but unlike other more community festivities, it is celebrated in the family, where more intimate and particular traditions come into play. These parties are like opinions, we all have a different one. And as with these, we all have the urgent need to share it. Also the famous.

Instagram has been filled these days with tables bursting with glasses and fine cutlery, with trees with a baroque aesthetic, covered with red balls, with expensive gifts… Few can compete with the one that Georgina Rodríguez has given to her husband, the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. . On the 25th the influencers shared a video to his more than 40 million followers. In it she could be seen giving her husband a Rolls Royce Dawm valued at more than €300,000 while the song plays in the background All I Want for Christmas Is You. The vehicle, adorned with a red bow to match Georgina’s dress, adds to the collection of luxury cars that the Portuguese striker has.

The designer Victoria Beckham has also wanted to refer to the theme of Mariah Carey and in a series of photos she appears with her husband, the former soccer player David Beckham, clad in a sweatshirt that reads “All I Want for Christmas Is David Beckham”. .

Precisely the author of this song, the singer Mariah Carey, is one of the protagonists of these dates. Her song has become the unofficial Christmas anthem, which brings her profits of close to four million euros a year. This year, her popular Christmas carol has broken the record for most listened to song in one day, getting 21 million views on Spotify. To celebrate, the diva has shared several Christmas photos in recent weeks, publications that include advertising, promotion of her Christmas concert and a couple of family photos in which she can be seen with her children Monroe and Moroccan Cannon Carey, 11 years old, riding a sled.

If anyone knows how to throw a party, it’s the Kardashians. During the 20 seasons that his reality It has been possible to verify, since many of the plots of its episodes revolve around the organization of events. Weddings, baptisms, communions, birthdays, baby showers… Christmas could not be less, and for these holidays, the famous clan has had an exceptional guest.

The singer Sia has sung her famous Christmas song, snowmanAt the Kardashians’ party. She has not done it alone, she accompanied her to the microphone North West, the nine-year-old daughter that Kim Kardashian has in common with rapper Kanye West. This was the highlight of a baroque and excessive party in which red was the dominant color.

The singer Madonna has wanted to spend the dates with her children. On her Instagram profile, she has been seen with the four minors: David, 17; Mercy, 16, and the twins Estere and Stella, nine. the interpreter of like a prayer He has shared several family photos and videos with his 18 million followers. His two oldest children, Roco Ritchie, 22, and Lourdes León, 26, have not been able to attend the family reunion. The last time they were all together was on Thanksgiving.

The Christmas stamp is, by definition, winter. Only in the northern hemisphere. Millions of people celebrate these dates during their summer, combining Santa Claus costumes with swimsuits. This is the case of Elsa Pataky and her husband, actor Chris Hemsworth, who have posed tanned and happy from what they say is her favorite island in the world, the tiny and exclusive Tavarua, in the Fiji Islands. From there, a short distance from Australia, where the family resides, they have been able to enjoy days of fishing and sea with their three children, India, ten years old, and the twins Tristan and Sasha, eight.

Another who has wanted to celebrate these dates by traveling is Rosalía. The Catalan singer, who has just finished the concert tour of her third album, has decided to go to Japan with her boyfriend, the singer Rauw Alejandro. From there she has shared a carousel of photos under a message as brief as it is direct: “Merry Christmas Motomamis”.