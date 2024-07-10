The tables are well occupied this lunchtime at “Müller’s auf der Rü”: a few men in suits, a few retired couples, a young woman drinking an espresso at the bistro table right next to the open kitchen. It is a special concept that the star chef Nelson Müller has developed here in the Essen district of Rüttenscheid. Right next to the bistro with the lunch table and the open windows facing the shopping street is his star restaurant “Schote”.