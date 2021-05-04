D.he Swiss star chef Daniel Humm (44) does not want to offer any meat or fish in his New York luxury restaurant “Eleven Madison Park”. If the restaurant, which was temporarily closed in the coronavirus pandemic, reopens in June, it will be completely vegetarian, Humm told the Wall Street Journal. With the exception of milk and tea for coffee and tea, it will even be vegan, i.e. avoid products of animal origin.

“When we took this route, we made a promise to ourselves that we would only do it if the food was just as delicious as it was before,” said Humm. “My goal is to create beautiful dishes, to give people wonderful experiences, unexpected, surprising experiences that satisfy you as a meal with meat would.”

The “Eleven Madison Park” located in the middle of Manhattan, which has already won numerous culinary awards and is one of the best restaurants in the world, had previously been temporarily used as a soup kitchen during the corona pandemic. Together with a charity, hundreds of meals a day were cooked in the kitchen of the luxury restaurant and then given to those in need for a small price.