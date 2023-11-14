Home page World

From: Andreas Knobloch

Split

There are special regulations on airplanes. Nobody is allowed to behave as they see fit. A well-known music star also had to experience this.

New York – A wide variety of people meet on a plane. From business people to holidaymakers. Even if the reason for the flight is different, most passengers have one thing in common: They want to get from point A to point B undisturbed without being bothered. Most people can ignore the screaming of small children, but unruly adults stop the fun for many people.

Now on a Delta Airlines flight, a celebrity believed everyone was interested in her best ability. Gospel singer Bobbi Storm began singing on the plane – among other things on behalf of God. She posted a video on Instagram that was recorded by the person sitting next to her. The flight attendant intervened and asked Storm to be quiet. What she couldn’t understand. She was lucky, Other passengers were thrown out of the plane after a show of hands.

Celebrity sure: “People want to hear that” – flight attendant defends himself

“People want to hear that,” Storm says. “I ask you to be quiet, I don’t want to hear this,” the Delta flight attendant said. An understandable objection, imagine if every passenger started singing because some gave their consent. Of course, many fans commented positively on Storm’s video for the singer.

She showed her followers the video out of anger that she had to be quiet. “If you are unable to follow my instructions, you will not be able to take this flight,” was probably the flight attendant’s sentence that angered Storm. One another woman refused to give her luxury space to a child, sparking a debate.

“The most selfish thing I’ve ever seen”: Fans angry at Bobbi Storm

Storm is nominated for two Grammys with the group Maverick City Music and the album The Maverick Way. But fans were extremely critical even on the Instagram page: “This is the most selfish thing I have ever seen. Just because you’re nominated for a Grammy, do you think the rules don’t apply to you and the plane is a big stage? Work on your ego.” Another said: “You were in the wrong. I hope you end up on the no-fly list.”

Another flight attendant also wrote in the comments section and said that Storm had acted wrongly and that the staff’s instructions should be followed. The term shitstorm has never been more appropriate for the musician’s name.

After several media outlets reported the incident, Storm came forward again and told her fans that she received a call from Delta Airlines. According to Storm, those responsible have apologized and she also wishes that the flight attendant does not suffer any negative consequences as a result of the video. “It’s a sign of how we treat each other,” she says, before mentioning God and throwing in some advertising for the album. It doesn’t look like she’s remorseful, it’s more like she won the argument from her point of view. Business Insider Delta Airlines confirmed that it had contacted Storm, but kept the statement brief: “For the safety of our customers and crew, it is always important to follow crew instructions.” (ank)

This text was partly written with machine assistance and checked for accuracy by the author.