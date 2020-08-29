Werner Hansch revealed on the show that he suffered from gambling addiction and lost a lot of money. After winning “Celebrity Big Brother”, he now receives 100,000 euros in prize money – and speaks of the “start into a new phase of life”.

A.When it becomes clear that Werner Hansch has won “Celebrity Big Brother”, his last remaining opponent, the tattooed muscle mountain Mischa Mayer (28), yells at him: “You did it, Werner! You did it! ”But Werner Hansch doesn’t know what to say at first, he struggles to maintain his composure. The cameras show a very unusual image: a football commentator has no words.

Werner Hansch won the final of the show “Promi Big Brother” at the age of 82, in which more or less celebrities move into a house in Cologne-Ossendorf and somehow have to get along with each other. On Friday evening he gets the most votes from the audience – and according to presenter Jochen Schropp (41) is now the “oldest winner of a reality show worldwide”.

Above all, Hansch is also the winner of a € 100,000 prize money, which is not an unimportant factor in the whole story. Because Hansch suffered from gambling addiction for a long time, is in debt, lost his fortune and also his great love (“Addiction was stronger than love”). He wants to repay the creditors their money – therefore, it became known during the show – he had accepted the offer of “Celebrity Big Brother” against the advice from those around him.

When Hansch has now found the words again, he starts according to the old school of commentators: “Dear spectators here in the arena and out in the vast country in front of the television sets.”

He must first say that he cannot triumph at this moment, says Hansch. “That would be absolutely the wrong reaction in relation to my last phase of life and the terrible consequences that I left in it through this terrible illness that gripped me.” He thanked all the spectators who would have carried him to victory. “You are the godparents for the start of a new, more liberated phase of life.” He then especially thanks his lawyers and tax advisor.

Hansch, once a star reporter on the Sat.1 football show “ran” and called “Voice of the Revier” because of his Ruhr area singsong, had already declared before “Celebrity Big Brother” started that he was participating, among other things, because he needed money. After moving into the house three weeks ago, he revealed what exactly was behind it – that he had suffered from gambling addiction. “I gambled well over half a million,” he explained.

In 2007 he started to go downhill. At the end of 2019, Hansch realized that he needed help. A little later, he informed those around him, started therapy against gambling addiction and joined a self-help group.

The show was his hope. With the 100,000 euro profit, he said before moving in, “all my worries would be gone in one fell swoop and my creditors would have their money back.”

Knowing about Hansch’s personal story, even competitors had spoken out in favor of having to win the show – for example, reality candidate Mischa Mayer (28, “Love Island”), who ultimately came in second. When he had the chance to advertise himself at a lectern in the finale, he said: “Call for Werner! He deserves it more than I do. ”

Musician Kathy Kelly (57) from the Kelly Family came in third, and party hit singer Ikke Hüftgold (43) crossed the finish line in fourth. He also cries when Hansch’s victory is certain – the sports reporter and the singer had become friends on the show.

In the end, Werner Hansch wears a crown on his head and has a large suitcase in his hand.