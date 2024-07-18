On the third and final day of the Republican Convention, following the announcement that Ohio Senator JD Vance will be the vice presidential nominee, the musician Kid Rock (recognized republican follower) and professional wrestler Hulk Hogan will accompany former President Donald Trumpwho will officially accept the Republican Party’s nomination for the upcoming elections.

With growing support from American voters in the face of uncomfortable episodes that called into question President Joe Biden’s abilities to face a new term, Trump was the victim of an assassination attempt that led him to monopolize the media portals.

The unfortunate episode further strengthened the figure of the former president, who will accept the official nomination of the Republican Party tonight. The event, which was attended by Official announcement of JD Vance as his running mate, will conclude tonight with Trump’s speech to the public.

Before the former president and current candidate takes the stage, two American stars known for their support of the party will appear: Musician Kid Rock and professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. Two senior officials from the Republican presidential campaign confirmed the news reported by the outlet Telemundoand They assured that the fighter will speak before Trump’s presentation.

For its part, Kid Rock will perform a live show during the presentationbut his presence will not be a surprise to Republican supporters. The musician has appeared repeatedly to show his support for the former president, and his songs have been featured in several previous campaign events.

Statements at the Republican Convention on the attack on Trump

On the second day of the Republican Convention, the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., addressed the assassination attempt on his father while giving a speech at a campaign event.My father was literally under fire“, he said first.

Along those lines, Trump Jr. mourned the death of Corey Comperatore at the event held in Pennsylvania and said that “I’ve never been more proud” of my father that during that occasion. For his part, Vance highlighted the reaction of the Republican candidate after the shooting and stressed that “He called us to fight for America even at its most dangerous moment“.