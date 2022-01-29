talking shit It has become one of the Peruvian shows with the most fans on social networks. It started as a YouTube program, with comedians Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna, but in 2021 it jumped onto the stage of the Canout Theater, where the seats of all its presentations are filled.

Now, after achieving more than 1.4 million subscribers on the platform, they continue to make people talk with their jokes and create more content. For those who are not yet aware, many celebrities have passed through Speaking Eggs, from journalists to singers and reality boys.

Here we show you a list of the main entertainment figures who were ‘victims’ of the black humor of Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna.

Daniela Darcourt

Daniela Darcourt’s participation in Speaking balls went viral on TikTok. Various videos of what was her private meeting with the comedians toured social networks.

yahaira plasencia

Yahaira Plasencia was also part of the dynamics of the “broaster” of Hablando Huevadas, where they gave her cruel nicknames and reminded her of her relationship with the soccer player Jefferson Farfán.

mario hart

The reality boy Mario Hart submitted to questions from Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna. There, he referred to his wife, Korina Rivadeneira.

Cesar Vega

Cesar Vega, better known as ‘El sonerito’, is one of the followers of Speaking lame. The Entertainer of the Year contestant sat down with the comedians and joined in the jokes.

robotin

Robotín underwent the ‘broaster’ of Hablando Huevadas. “They call Robotin…!”, the comedians are heard saying before releasing a cruel nickname. They reminded him of the time he found out, on the Andrea program, that he is not the father of two children, despite the fact that he had signed them as his own.

Rosa Maria Palacios

Rosa María Palacios announced that she recorded an episode with the comedians of the show, which generated controversy among her followers. “Coming out of recording in Speaking balls. I had an amazing time! Don’t stop watching them!” the journalist wrote on Twitter.

Rosa María Palacios with Jorge Luna and Ricardo Mendoza in Speaking lame. Photo: Twitter capture

Ferdinand Arms

Fernando Armas’s presentation in Hablando huevadas exceeds one million views on YouTube. The comedian visited the recording studio of Ricardo Mendoza and Jorge Luna, in 2019, when the program began to gain popularity on social networks.

mario irivarren

In the same way as his partner Mario Hart, the reality boy Mario Irivarren was also part of the uncomfortable jokes of the drivers of Speaking bullshit. They mentioned his partner, the model Vania Bludau.

Aldo Miyashiro

Aldo Miyashiro told a funny anecdote during the recording of the show. The presenter of La banda del Chino revealed that he was robbed when he was a child and, after several years, he found the criminal who robbed him.