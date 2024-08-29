Texasregion located in the south of the United States, It has become the preferred place for some celebrities to live., due to its affordabilitylargely due to the absence of state income taxes.

According to the criteria of

Also, according to media such as Business Insider, The Lone Star State has a great business environmentthanks to the fact that it is home to several business headquarters. Samsung, GM, Toyota, Fujitsu, BAE Systems and Ultra Electronics Advanced Tactical Systems are just some of the leading companies headquartered or with a significant presence in the state, according to the Texas governor’s office.

Texas has become a favorite place of residence for several celebrities. Photo:Instagram (@texasgov) Share

These are the celebrities who now live in Texas and some of the reasons that led them to move:

Bella Hadid: According to the aforementioned media, the supermodel moved this year to Fort Worth, Texas, to live with her boyfriend, a professional jockey, Adan Banuelos.

According to the aforementioned media, the supermodel moved this year to Fort Worth, Texas, to live with her boyfriend, a professional jockey, Adan Banuelos. Emma Stone: The actress was looking for a different environment than California, after becoming a mother for the first time.

The actress was looking for a different environment than California, after becoming a mother for the first time. Joe Rogan: in a 2023 episode of his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience the famous man explained that his children asked him to live in Texas, during the period in which the pandemic was taking place

in a 2023 episode of his popular podcast, the famous man explained that his children asked him to live in Texas, during the period in which the pandemic was taking place Elon Musk: Texas is the headquarters of Tesla, which belongs to the tycoon.

Texas is the headquarters of Tesla, which belongs to the tycoon. Matthew McConaughey: According to an article in Southern Living the actor sought to get closer to the place where he was conceived.

According to an article in the actor sought to get closer to the place where he was conceived. James Van Der Beek: She was looking for a more natural environment for her five children, so she decided to move them out of Los Angeles.

She was looking for a more natural environment for her five children, so she decided to move them out of Los Angeles. Glen Powell: The actor, a native of Texas, decided to move to be close to his family again.

The actor, a native of Texas, decided to move to be close to his family again. Jamie Lynn Sigler: The actress said before The New York Times that in Texas she felt much more connected to her profession.

The actress said before that in Texas she felt much more connected to her profession. Haylie Duff: Originally from Texas, the actress decided to move to be close to her father again, according to what she herself told in an interview with Fox News Digital in 2022.

Originally from Texas, the actress decided to move to be close to her father again, according to what she herself told in an interview with in 2022. James Marsden: as told by the star to the audience of the program Live with Kelly and RyanTexas is a region that brings him closer to his mother and he is happy to live in Austin.

Elon Musk is one of the famous people who already reside in Texas. Photo:AFP Share

Texans reject mass relocations to Texas



According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, 668,300 people moved to Texas between 2021 and 2022. However, this information does not seem to have been well received by the residents of the Six Flags State.

According to a report by the BBC, Texans have taken to the streets to protest under the slogan “Don’t turn my Texas into California,” demonstrating against all those who have taken advantage of the benefits of their state to move their residence.

What procedures should I take to move to Texas?

According to the Texas government, It is essential that those who plan to live in the region update their documentation. with the help of government agencies.

Some of the Procedures that new residents have to take into account when moving to Texas are: