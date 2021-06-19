The removal of the Portuguese national team star, Cristiano Ronaldo, from two bottles of “Coca-Cola”, during a press conference before the meeting of the national teams of countries and Hungary in the European Championship 2020, coincided with a decrease of 4 billion dollars in the share prices of the giant soft drinks company.

The Portuguese football star surprised his followers with a strange behavior, when he removed two bottles of the “Coca-Cola” soft drink in front of him, during the preparatory press conference for the Portugal-Hungary match, in the European Nations Championship.

As soon as Cristiano Ronaldo sat at the table in preparation for the start of the press conference, he noticed that there were two “Coca-Cola” bottles, so he moved them to another place on the table so that they were not in front of him, even though “Coca-Cola” is one of the official sponsors of the “Euro 2020” tournament.

Then the ball star grabbed a water bottle that was also placed in front of him, and raised it in the air, advising his followers to drink water.

And before Ronaldo, a number of international stars dropped shares of huge companies, with one move.

snap chat

In 2018, Instagram influencer Kylie Jenner shattered Snapchat dreams when she tweeted that she was not using the app.

“Am I the only one who doesn’t use Snapchat anymore? It’s really sad,” Jenner wrote.

Jenner’s tweet, which has 241 million followers on Instagram, caused Snapchat’s stock to drop by $1.5 billion.

pharmaceutical

In 2015, the US Secretary of State at the time, Hillary Clinton, criticized the high price of a type of medicine for the American company “Biotech”, many times its old price.

“Drug price gouging is really disgraceful. I’m going to investigate,” Clinton wrote on Twitter, commenting on the news that the price of a Biotech drug had risen to $750 per strip.

Biotech shares fell by $15 billion, after Clinton’s tough comments.

food poisoning

The popularity of the American chain of Chipotle restaurants, which specializes in Mexican food, was hit after a story published by an American actor.

In 2017, actor Jeremy Jordan published the story of his “imminent death” and his hospitalization, after eating a meal of “chipotle”.

The story spread on social media, and Chipotle shares plunged 2.7 percent after the video, which was posted on Instagram.

Haircuts

In a huge deal, the British company “Brill Cream” contracted with the English star David Beckham, to be the face of advertising for their hair products.

But in 1997, the company lost 25 percent of its sales, after the English star decided to shave his hair completely.

Beckham fought the whole season with clean hair, which made it difficult to use Beckham as the face of the company, which made it unpopular.