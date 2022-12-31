This 2022, the llist of deceased celebrities It will undoubtedly be a long one, headed by the death of Queen Elizabeth, who passed away on September 8. But she’s not the only major personality to pass away this year.

The list of personalities who left this world is so long that we set ourselves the task of making a list for each month of this year.

In October 2022various personalities died around the worldbetween them:

Antonio Inoki, 79 years old. Popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker who faced boxer Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976. October 1.

Sacheen Littlefeather, 75 years old. The actress and activist who turned down the 1973 Academy Award for Marlon Brando for “The Godfather” on her behalf in an indelible protest of Hollywood’s portrayal of Native Americans. October 2nd.

Jerzy Urban, 89 years old. Spokesman for Poland’s communist-era government in the 1980s who was the architect of the state propaganda and censorship implemented by the regime in the last years before its collapse. October 3.

Charles Fuller, 83 years old. The playwright of the scathingly acclaimed Pulitzer Prize-winning play “A Soldier’s Play,” which often explored and exposed how social institutions can perpetuate racism. October 3.

loretta lynn, 90 years old. She is the daughter of a Kentucky coal miner whose candid songs about her life and love as a woman in Appalachia lifted her out of poverty and made her a mainstay of country music. 4th of October.

Judy Tenuta, 72 years old. Standup comedian who boldly introduced herself as the “Goddess of Love” and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the golden age of comedy in the 1980s. Oct. 6.

Jody Miller, 80 years old. Her hit song “Queen of the House” won the 1966 Grammy Award for Best Country Music Performance by a Female. October 6.

Toshi Ichiyanagi, 89 years old. Avant-garde pianist and composer who studied with John Cage and spearheaded Japan’s advances in experimental modern music. October 7.

Nikki Finke, 68 years old. Veteran journalist who became a top Hollywood reporter as the founder of the entertainment website Deadline.com, and whose tenaciously sharp tongue made her the most feared columnist in show business. October 9.

Anita Kerr, 94 years old. Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter whose vocal group The Anita Kerr Singers provided the lush background to the Nashville Sound. October 10th.

Angela Lansbury, 96 years old. Scene-stealing British actress who clicked her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy,” and solved countless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher on the TV series “Murder, She Wrote”. October 11th.

James A. McDivitt, 93 years old. He commanded the Apollo 9 mission that tested the first complete set of equipment to go to the Moon. October 13.

robbie coltrane, 72 years old. Baby-faced comedian and supporting actor whose hundreds of roles included a crime-solving psychologist on TV’s “Cracker” and the mild-mannered half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies. October 14th.

Benjamin R. Civiletti, 87 years old. Former United States attorney general who investigated President Jimmy Carter’s brother while in government and subsequently became one of the most expensive private attorneys in the country. October 16.

Joanna Simon, 85 years old. An acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning television correspondent, and one of three singing Simon sisters, including pop star Carly. October 19.

Lucy Simon, 82 years old. Songwriter who received a 1991 Tony nomination for her work in the long-running Broadway musical “The Secret Garden.” October 20.

zilli schmidt, 98 years old. Survivor of the Auschwitz, Lety and Ravensbrueck concentration camps who became an eloquent advocate for recognition of the Nazi genocide of the Sinti and Roma. October 21.

Dietrich Mateschitz, 78 years old. The Austrian billionaire was a co-founder of the Red Bull energy drink company and founder and owner of the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team. October 22.

Ash Carter, 68 years old. Former Secretary of Defense who authorized women to serve in combat roles and ended the ban on transgender people serving in the military. October 24th.

Leslie Jordan, 67 years old. Emmy-winning actor whose wry slow-talk with a southern drawl and versatility has landed him in comedy and drama on television series including “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story.” October 24th.

Julie Powell, 49 years old. A food writer who became beloved online after blogging for a year about putting all of Julia Child’s recipes to work in “Mastering the Art of French Cooking,” which led to a book deal and a Film adaptation. October 26th.

Jerry Lee Lewis, 87 years old. The indomitable pioneer of rock ‘n’ roll whose outrageous talent, energy and ego coalesced on such seminal records as “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and sustained a career that was marred by personal scandals . October 28.

Reverend Calvin O. Butts III, 73 years old. He fought poverty and racism and skillfully worked his way through New York’s power structure as pastor of Harlem’s historic Abyssinian Baptist Church. October 28.

With information from AP