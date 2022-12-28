Every year many celebrities and characters say goodbye to this world, and although it isl 2022 marked history for the death of Queen Elizabeth IIthere were many other celebrities and important personalities who passed away.

In March Taylor Hawkins’ death shocked rock fans and to the musical scene, because at the age of 50 he left this world.

This space is dedicated to remember some of the men and women who marked the history of the planet in many ways, artists, scientists, filmmakers, and the oldest blogger in the world, are the ones who top the list of personalities and celebrities who died in March 2022 around the world.

Alan Ladd Jr.., 84 years old. Oscar-winning producer and studio head who as an executive at 20th Century Fox gave “Star Wars” the green light. March 2.

Autherine Lucy Foster, 92 years old. She the first black student to enroll at the University of Alabama. March 2.

Shane Warne, 52 years old. He was considered one of the greatest players, most astute strategists and greatest competitors in the long history of cricket. March 4.

Inge Deutschkron, 99 years old. She is a Holocaust survivor who hid in Berlin during the Third Reich to escape deportation to Nazi death camps and later wrote an autobiography. March 9.

emilio delgado, 81 years old. Actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children’s lives and a rare Latino face on US television as Luis, the owner of the Fix-it Shop on “Sesame Street.” March 10th.

Mario Teran, 80 years old. The Bolivian soldier who pulled the trigger to execute the famous revolutionary guerrilla Ernesto “Che” Guevara. March 10th.

Traci Braxton, 50 years old. A singer who appeared with her family on the reality show “Braxton Family Values.” March 12.

William Hurt, 71 years old. His laconic charisma and subtle self-assurance made him one of the leading actors in such 1980s films as “Broadcast News,” “Body Heat” and “The Big Chill.” March 13.

brent renaud, 50 years old. An acclaimed filmmaker who traveled to some of the darkest and most dangerous corners of the world to make documentaries that transported audiences to little-known places of suffering. March 13. Killed in Ukraine when Russian forces opened fire on his vehicle.

Eugene Parker, 94 years old. A physicist who theorized the existence of the solar wind and became the first person to witness the launch of a space probe named after him. March, 15th.

Lauro F. Cavazos Jr., 95 years old. The son of a Texas ranch foreman who rose to become the first Latino to serve in a presidential cabinet as US Secretary of Education during the Ronald Reagan and George HW Bush administrations. March, 15th.

Don Young, 88 years old. The Alaska congressman was the longest-serving Republican in the history of the United States House of Representatives. March 18th.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 94 years old. One of the most influential leaders of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in Israel. March 18th.

madeleine albright, 84 years old. A child refugee from Nazism and later Soviet-dominated Eastern Europe, she became America’s first Secretary of State and a mentor to many current and former American statesmen and women. 23 of March.

dagny carlsson, 109 years old. Dubbed the world’s oldest blogger, she wrote about her life in Sweden with the attitude that one should never think that she is too old to do what she wants to do. March 24th.

taylor hawkins, 50 years old. For 25 years he was the drummer for Foo Fighters and best friends with frontman Dave Grohl. March 25th.

Noam Shalit, 68 years old. The father of a captive Israeli soldier who fought for five years to free his son from her Hamas captors. March 30th.

Richard Howard, 92 years old. Pulitzer Prize-winning poet celebrated for his exuberant monologues by historical figures and a prolific translator who helped introduce readers to a wide range of French literature. March 31st.

With information from AP