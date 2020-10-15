Celebrities have started to post massively photos in pink underwear while taking part in a cancer charity event. The footage posted on Instagram was noticed by Page Six.

The stars starred in Kit Undergarments as part of a brand-launched campaign. According to its terms, the Women’s Cancer Research Foundation in California will receive one dollar from the company for each post published on social networks with the hashtag #kitstokickcancer. In addition, five percent of the company’s total sales in October will also go to the fund.

Photo posted by @behatiprinsloo

So, for example, actress Kate Hudson posed in underwear worth 106 dollars (8,266 rubles). She was captured in an apartment with her hair gathered in a bun. Avatar star Zoe Saldana, in turn, was photographed in bra and panties on a glass balcony against the backdrop of the ocean.

Photo posted by @zoesaldana

The flash mob also featured actresses Dakota Fanning and Michelle Monaghan, pop singer Katy Perry, comedian Mindy Kaling, and models Behati Prinsloo and Nicola Pinsloo Nicola Peltz).

It notes that Women’s Cancer Research is supporting scientists, professors and healthcare professionals who are conducting research to develop more effective early diagnosis, treatment and prevention of cancer in women.

Earlier in May, models staged a swimsuit catwalk in their backyards during isolation as part of the CR Runway With amfAR charity project. Karlie Kloss, Winnie Harlow, Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham and others took part in the online show.