This May 1, the first debate between the presidential candidates was held Keiko Fujimori Y Pedro Castillo, which took place in the province of Chota, Cajamarca.

This event caused much expectation among all Peruvians, who were aware of the development of this meeting. Similarly, some Famous They also expressed their opinion on this important event.

Paul Martin He was enthusiastic to hear the proposals of both.

“Debate day! Hopefully it will be the first of many and there will be no confrontations between FP and PL people. The electoral passion breaks all the protocols. We want to hear concrete proposals on fundamental issues”He wrote in a pre-appointment tweet.

Post by Paul Martin Photo: Twitter

After that, the actor expressed his agreement that the debate took place in the interior of the country. “Beyond the debate (which is the most important thing, of course), I’m glad that Chota can increase its tourist flow after today”, He added.

Post by Paul Martin Photo: Twitter

On your side, Tatiana Astengo He also expressed his point of view on the event and highlighted the delay of the representative of Fuerza Popular.

“Punctuality is also valued”he wrote in a tweet.

Likewise, he also criticized the tone of voice used by the candidate: “We are in 2021; that tune of a recycled politician from the 90’s imitating Alan and his old man only takes her away from the town.

Publication of Tatiana Astengo Photo: Twitter

In addition, Mathías Brivio He also shared a curious publication on his Instagram account, where he commented that he was aware of the aforementioned meeting.

“Here, casual seeing the daggers. I mean, the debate, ”wrote the television host.

Publication by Mathías Brivio Photo: Instagram

Pedro Suárez Vértiz speaks after Castillo’s proposals

The debate between Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo it generated diverse reactions of well-known characters in the middle. In this case, the singer joined the opinions and made a comment on his Instagram account.

Peter He referred to Castillo’s proposal. “But heck, my namesake shouldn’t have said that there won’t be imports of everything that is manufactured in Peru. I experienced that as a child and it is horrible. No color television, new cars, computers, or technology. Totally retarded. Hopefully it was a slip, “reads its publication.

Pedro Suarez Vertiz

Lucho Cáceres thinks about the presidential debate

The actor was another of the characters who expressed his opinion after the first debate of Keiko Fujimori and Pedro Castillo, in Chota.

In his Facebook account it reads: “Today’s debate reminds me of when at school they would scold you and say“ I’ll wait for you at the exit. Today after the pecheo and the mouthpiece, communism and corruption are fused. Nobody wins with this ”.

Lucho Cáceres

