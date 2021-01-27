Peruvians were dismayed when the President of the Republic, Francisco Sagasti, announced that the country will return to total quarantine as of January 31. This measure will be implemented to stop the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Upon learning of the provisions of the president, artists and public figures spoke on social networks to encourage their compatriots to join and thus successfully overcome this complicated situation. Rebecca Writes, Jason day, Monica Sanchez and Mario irivarren were some of them.

Monica Sanchez

“It is necessary to resist, but also to attend to the needs of the most vulnerable. Greater efficiency and responsibility of the Government is urgently needed. It’s time to learn, dear Peru, get the best out of us, affirm empathy, live with greater responsibility and awaken consciousness, ”the actress wrote in an extensive message on Instagram.

Jason day

“Patience, fellow citizens, patience. We will resist and move forward ”, were the encouraging words of the protagonist of La Tayson on Twitter.

Rebecca Writes

“It is up to us these 15 days to return to the new normal … it depends on you, it depends on me and it depends on all Peruvians. You have to see how we organize ourselves, thinking about the people who eat from day to day. There is a solution for everything, except when you go upstairs, and to avoid it, you have to work on it right now and take the necessary measures, “said the presenter on her show America block.

Christian meier

“After the new quarantine measures arranged in Peru, I will once again make this account available to promote small and medium-sized Peruvian companies,” said the actor and singer on Twitter.

Tatiana astengo

“Compatriots and the Twitter community, these are tough times; however, we know what we are made of. Starting today, I offer to retweet all entrepreneurs with delivery service … From this we left together, “said the remembered Elvira from the series Back to the neighborhood.

Mario irivarren

“Do not crowd, please, do your shopping normally … Let’s buy from small merchants, from street vendors, we must support each other. I know that we are going to move forward, but united and with discipline, “said the reality boy in the host of the radio program El Búnker.

Anahí de Cárdenas

“Come on, Peru, let’s put on our shirts. Let’s be responsible! ”, Emphasized the actress and singer in one of her stories on Instagram.

