The Halloween It is the perfect excuse for celebrities to make their own cosplays of their favorite characters and this year’s was not going to be the exception, since some even let out their otaku side.

Among them there are personalities from the world of acting, music and even wrestling. Everyone lets out his imagination when recreating his favorite characters. It is what you will be able to appreciate throughout this same note.

Among them we have Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who decided to dress up as the Hulk, the Incredible Man. It greatly helped his interpretation of him having a tremendous and developed physique.

It may not be the same as the Emerald Giant from the MCU but it does remind Lou Ferrigno from the TV show of the late 70s and early 80s. We can also see Bryan Cranston wearing a Walter White aka Heisenberg costume from the TV series breaking bad.

Only he was more witty, since he decided to put on a White mask, not simply be characterized as this character.

Other celebrities make more sophisticated cosplays and it is something that you will be able to notice in the other images that accompany this note.

Among them is the Mexican singer Belinda, who decided to recreate Pinhead from the franchise of hellraiseran appropriate and striking cosplay for Halloween.

Belinda, The Rock, Rosalía and more famous show their cosplays

Belinda’s cosplay can be seen at your account, Beli (@belindapop). The singer Rosalía, on her side, preferred to dress as Asuka Langley from Neon Genesis Evangelion.

Only she’s wearing this character’s pilot suit so she’s ready to pilot her EVA. It is a recreation that you can appreciate in detail in your account La Rosalia (@rosalia.vt). Both this Asuka and Pinhead cosplay are very well cared for.

Paris Hilton, for her part, preferred to cosplay Sailor Moon from the homonymous series in your account at @parishilton, where she appears next to someone else dressed as a Tuxedo Mask.

Someone who also decided to show her best cosplay is the fighter Zelina Vega in your account Thea Trinidad Büdgen (@zelinavegawwe). She appears as Daenerys Targaryen from the television series game of Thrones and only one dragon was missing.

By the way, are you looking to do a cheap cosplay? Here we share some recommendations.