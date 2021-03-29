Tula Rodríguez announced on social networks that her mother lost her life due to COVID-19. Through a heartfelt message, he said goodbye to his family member and highlighted the strength he had when facing the disease.

“You fought until the end and although it is difficult to accept it because I was not prepared to lose you, I know that I must thank God that he allowed me to have the best woman as a mother, wife and grandmother. You (not) only taught us the value of life, but that we should never feel defeated. Thank you, Mom, for what you leave us as an inheritance, an example that will live in our memory forever, ”wrote the presenter of América Televisión.

The post caught the attention of thousands of users of Instagram, who extended their condolences to him at this difficult time. Among the messages of encouragement, they also highlighted the words of various actors, television hosts, singers, public figures and even their colleagues from On everyone’s lips.

The figure of You are in all Natalie Vertiz He expressed his solidarity with Tula Rodríguez and sent her encouragement to face the death of her family member: “My most terrible sense, Tula dear. A lot of strength to cope with this difficult moment ”.

“I’m sorry friend. May God give you resignation and Vale and your sisters. Now you have an angel who will always continue to watch over you. I hug you with my soul, “he wrote Mariella zanetti along with the heartfelt publication of the also actress.

The driver of On everyone’s lips He extended his affection to the widow of Javier Carmona, who lost her mother on March 28 due to COVID-19.

“God have Clarita in his glory. Strong, feisty and a super mom. Now enjoy the company of our beloved God. Strength, Tulita, resignation and hope ”, he wrote.

The model, who also tested positive for coronavirus and like Tula Rodriguez he had to isolate himself from his relatives, he did not hesitate to highlight the lessons that Mrs. Clara left in the life of her driving partner.

“May God have her in his glory. Your mommy has given you the best teachings and has formed a family full of love. You are a very brave and strong woman. I love you very much ”, wrote Maju Mantilla.

The sauce boat could not avoid expressing her surprise when she learned of the unfortunate news that affects the family of Tula Rodríguez. “My God, it can’t be. I am very sorry, that God give you strength and wisdom to be able to bear such great pain, “he said in Instagram.

The cumbia singer Maricarmen Marin mourned the loss of the television figure. With a short but heartfelt message, he assured that he will accompany her through prayer: “There are no words. I hug you with my heart, my dear sister. My prayers with you ”.

