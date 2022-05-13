Lime trembles! This Thursday, May 12, a strong earthquake of 5.5 magnitude was recorded, according to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) via Twitter. In social networks, celebrities and local journalists reacted quickly to what happened, and some questioned the inaction of the Early Warning Messaging System (Sismate), which was massively tested days ago by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC).

Sebastian Rubio

The actor in “Back to the neighborhood” Sebastián Rubio, who weeks ago drew attention for encouraging the vacancy of President Pedro Castillo, acknowledged that the tremor that occurred southwest of Chilca in Cañete, (Lima) ended up shaking him: “I don’t usually feel the tremors in the street, this one hit me very hard.”

Celebrities react to the earthquake of May 12, 2022. Photo: Twitter capture

MOX

Peruvian youtuber José Alberto Romero, known as MOX, questioned why Sismate did not go into action. “Hey, and the alarm didn’t work at all?” questioned the creator of the “Whatdafaqshow” channel.

Celebrities react to the earthquake of May 12, 2022. Photo: Twitter capture

Rosa Maria Palacios

Journalist Rosa María Palacios also gave her opinion on Sismate, in addition to mentioning the lack of immediate information from the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP).

“There is no alarm. There is no tweet from the IGP with the official bulletin. Nothing moves? I trembling” affirmed the host of “Without a script”.

Celebrities react to the earthquake of May 12, 2022. Photo: Twitter capture

Jaime Chincha

The host of Canal N Jaime Chincha also spoke about it in a brief message: “Strong”, in allusion to the magnitude of the earthquake.

Lucho Caceres

The actor Lucho Cáceres, for his part, wrote on Facebook: “At what point did the dogs stop barking during the tremors?” In response, his partner in “In the background there is room” Irma Maury, also an actress, responded in a comment: “Everyone here barked like crazy.”

Celebrities react to the earthquake of May 12, 2022. Photo: Twitter capture

Flavia Laos

The model Flavia Laos, current partner of Austin Palao, told on Instagram that the tremor caught her just when she was doing cardio in the gym: “He ran me out of here” affirmed the interpreter of “Being with you”.

Caroline Salvatore

The sports journalist from “GolPerú” Carolina Salvatore did not hide her shock at the strong shaking of the earthquake: “You can’t shake like that… for God’s sake.”

Celebrities react to the earthquake of May 12, 2022. Photo: Twitter capture

German Loero

The popular actor of “1000 Oficios” and ” Así es la vida “, Germán Loero also criticized that the Sismate alert will not reach him, in addition to tweeting: “Tremor”, in real time while the seismic movement was occurring.