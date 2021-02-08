Famous artists and television figures reacted to the arrival of the Sinopharm vaccines in Peru. The first shipment of 300,000 doses that will combat the pandemic of the COVID-19 He arrived in the country on the night of Sunday, February 7.

The journalist Lorena Álvarez, the actress Laly Goyzueta, the singer Daniela Darcourt, the actor Christian Meier, the journalist Verónica Linares and others stood out for their divided opinions on social networks.

Lorraine Alvarez

Latina Televisión journalist Lorena Álvarez responded to those who criticized the live broadcasts of the Sinopharm vaccine to Peru.

“If you are not interested in the arrival of vaccines, as Melcochita says … Don’t see it! But let the millions who do want to know every detail enjoy in peace. Not for pleasure the live broadcast of the flight of the plane has more than 8,000 users stuck. Respect, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Laly Goyzueta

The actress Laly Goyzueta He expressed his excitement upon receiving the news. She was one of the volunteers in the Sinopharm vaccine clinical trial.

“Literally, I am crying with excitement for the arrival of the first doses of the vaccines! This is only the beginning, we have to continue taking care of ourselves. Wear a mask, wash our hands well, maintain social distance and avoid crowds and closed places, “he said.

Daniela darcourt

Salsa singer Daniela Darcourt was happy through her Instagram stories. “It landed! 300,000 vaccines arrived in the country ”, were the words of the interpreter of“ Mr. Lie ”.

Christian meier

While many celebrated the live broadcast of the arrival of vaccines in Peru, the soap opera actor Christian meier disagreed on Twitter.

“The show of the live broadcast (and on the national chain) of the arrival of the plane that brings vaccines for only 0.5% of the population of Peru, is one more sign that this Government, without the jam to the media, is not nothing … I welcome the arrival of the vaccines, even if they are few. But the circus is unnecessary. Less is more ”, he mentioned.

Veronica Linares

For her part, the journalist Veronica Linares expressed optimism after the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“150,000 Peruvians will be able to defeat that miserable virus that has taken away our family and friends. We are missing 24 million, yes. But it is the beginning and every good beginning must be celebrated, “wrote the host on her Twitter account.

André Silva

The Peruvian actor André Silva adds to the celebration of his colleagues. “Landing the plane with the first vaccines. A plane loaded with the hope of 32 million Peruvians. In my building the celebration is heard. Come on Peru, we will get out of this ”, reads his message.

Bethlehem Estévez

The dancer and radio host Bethlehem Estévez She said that she was anxiously awaiting the arrival of the first shipment of coronavirus vaccines.

“What a thrill! There is very little time for the first batch of vaccines to arrive in Peru. I was the only one who was looking at the sky in case the plane passed the vaccines? “, He expressed in his Instagram stories.

Nicola Porcella

The former reality boy Nicola Porcella He assured that the arrival of vaccines gives hope to the terrible situation of public health in the country.

“I am really very happy with the arrival of the first vaccines to the country, excuse those who criticize that there are very few, but I am finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel and the beginning to get out of this nightmare. Let’s go Peru, ”said a former member of This is War on Twitter.

