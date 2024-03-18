Nicandro Díaz died at 60 years of age, renowned soap opera producer on Televisa, among these, “Angel Face”, “Distilling Love”, “I am your owner”, “True Loves”, “Until the End of the World”, “Daughters of the Moon”, “Golpe de Lucia” and several more. The theater producer, originally from Monterrey, state of Nuevo León, Mexico, Unfortunately, he lost his life in a terrible accident on a jet ski while vacationing with his children in Cozumel, Quintana Roo.. Faced with this sad news, many celebrities have expressed their feelings through social networks and television shows.

The Mexican actress Erika Buenfilwho starred in the telenovela “Amorestrues”, produced by Nicandro Diaz, he wrote on his social networks, “dear friend, great producer, my deepest condolences, rest in peace.” Also a Televisa producer, Rosie Ocampo, He described him as “an example as a person and companion”and that his legacy on Mexican television is indelible, “his warmth and great human quality will last in our hearts. See you soon friend, rest in peace.”

singer and actress Lucia Mendez He sent his condolences to the family of Nicandro Díaz, “and to all those around him, may they find comfort in this difficult time.” The television host Andrea Legarreta, through tears, mentioned that he was the only producer who gave her the opportunity to star in a soap opera. “Very close to me, I don't forget when we lost our first baby, I am very grateful and I do want to express it and the only thing it gave me were reasons to thank him, thank him for how he was with me, how he approached you with joy when you things were going well and words of encouragement when things weren't going so well.

This is how Erika Buenfil remembers Nicandro Díaz.

For her part, the film, theater and television actress Sylvia PasquelSilvia Pinal's first-born, said on Karla Iberia Sánchez's news program that Nicandro Diaz “He worked to make impeccable productions”, a person very dedicated to his work and loved what he did, “always very smiling and very affectionate, his loss hurts me a lot.”

Rest in peace, Nicando Díaz. Photo: Media and Media

On his social networks, the actor José Luis Reséndez referred to Nicandro Díaz as “an excellent human being and producer”who leaves “a great legacy with his work and those of us who knew him, rest in peace.” David Zepedaone of the leading men of Mexican soap operas, wrote: “rest in peace dear boss, friend, teacher.”

The Venezuelan actress Marjorie de Sousawho also had the privilege of working with Nicandro Diazcommented upon his death: “I don't want to and I don't want to, you don't, I just saw you, we had plans, you were always there and you always encouraged me, you believed in me when no one else, you brought me back to this beautiful country and gave me great characters, also your friendship, we lived so many beautiful moments and others not so much, but we were always there, you were a great friend and protector. I never imagined that I could write this, I love you to where you are my dear friend Nic, see you forever.”

Marjorie de Sousa with Nicandro Díaz.

