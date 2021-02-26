Celebrities have come to love wearing revealing swimwear and posing for a photo. Journalists from The Sun drew attention to the relevant shots, which became a trend in social networks.

So, the girls began to massively publish pictures where they are captured in bikinis, the upper part of which partially exposes the breasts. The flashmob was supported by the participants of the British reality show Love Island Chloe Ferry, Georgia Steele, models Tammy Hembrow, Demi Sims, Amber Turner and others.

For example, Chloe Ferry shared a photo of her posing in a neon yellow kit, while Georgia Steele posed in a pink crop top that also exposes her lower breasts.

Photo posted by @geesteelx

Fashion model and fitness trainer Tammy Hambrow posted on the network a series of pictures in a pink swimsuit. In turn, Turner posed in a revealing white top and sweatpants of the same color.

Photo posted by @tammyhembrow

The trend was also supported by the model Demi Sims, who was photographed against the background of palm trees and the sea in a one-piece black swimsuit with a wide cut under the breast.

Photo posted by @demsims

Earlier in February, celebrities fell in love with wearing bikinis upside down and set a new trend. Wearing a swimsuit in an unusual way began, in particular, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, models Tammy Hembrow and Natalia Wright, participant of the Love Island show Ellie Brown and many others.